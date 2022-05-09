ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer Falls, NY

Susan Ruth Reynolds, 72, of Rensselaer Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Susan Ruth Reynolds, age 72, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Per her request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home,...

Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away, Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Born on January 13, 1942 in Antwerp, NY, she was the oldest of eleven children of Harland and Betty Fowler Jackson. She was a 1960 graduate of Harrisville Central School.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans of 1200 Jewell Drive, #404, Watertown, NY passed away May 12, 2022, with her family by her side. Betty was born on November 7, 1924, in Oswego, NY, daughter of Charles and Eleanor Peggs Gregor. In 1941, Betty graduated from Cape Vincent High School. She attended Watertown School of Commerce for a year and took courses at Syracuse University and Cornell University.
WATERTOWN, NY
Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Ethan passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Gertrude A. “Trudy” Mele, age 80, of Harrisville, NY

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gertrude A. “Trudy” Mele, age 80, of Harrisville, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM PM at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Words of remembrance from family and friends will be from 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM following the Calling Hours. Arrangements are under the care and supervision of Frary Funeral Home.
HARRISVILLE, NY
Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 12, 2022 at her home where she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was born on September 18, 1928, in Watertown, NY, daughter...
WATERTOWN, NY
Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, formerly of the Gardnerville Road, died peacefully at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation on Friday morning, May 13, 2022. Robert was born on November 21, 1933, in the town of LeRay, New York, the son of the...
EVANS MILLS, NY
Matthew D. Compeau, 34, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Matthew D. Compeau, 34, passed away Monday, May 9th in the town of Alexandria. He was born May 9, 1988 in Watertown, NY, son of William and Betty Aylesworth Compeau. He graduated from Alexandria Central School and went on to receive a level 4 degree from BOCES in electrical engineering.
REDWOOD, NY
Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of State Highway 131, passed away Monday evening, May 9, 2022, at Massena Hospital. His smile and sense of humor touched so many people - as a father, son, brother, family, friend, teammate - he will be greatly missed. Friends...
MASSENA, NY
Stephen F. Frazee, 79, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen F. Frazee, 79, Harrisville, NY, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on May 8, 1943 to the late Roy and Irma (Corbett) Frazee in Quincy, MA. He grew up...
HARRISVILLE, NY
Celebration of Life For Phillip Palleschi Sr.

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phil Palleschi Sr., 79, died peacefully Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY. CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, MAY 21St from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center located on Route 58 Gouverneur, NY. There will also be a very short memorial motorcycle ride through town before the celebration of life starting at 1:30 pm please arrive at the Community Center at 1:15 pm. He was born on May 12, 1942, in Syracuse, New York. He is survived by his wife, Doris Palleschi, Richville, NY, a son, Phillip (Shelly) Palleschi, Jr., a daughter, Tammy (Neil) Hooley, all of Fowler, NY; and 3-grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
RICHVILLE, NY
Gary E. Dishaw, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary E. Dishaw, age 76, passed away under the loving care of his wife at the family home, early Sunday morning (May 8, 2022) after a brief illness. As per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family has entrusted...
MASSENA, NY
Graveside service for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of Spring Street in Norwood, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Hale Cemetery, Norfolk. Mrs. McClure passed away on December 21, 2021 at her home with her family at her...
NORWOOD, NY
Alfred C. Ayles, 91, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred C. Ayles passed away Wednesday, May 11th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 91 years old. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 11:00 am in the Evergreen Cemetery. Alfred was born on October 6, 1930, in Henderson,...
HENDERSON, NY
Highlights & scores: high school tennis & girls’ lacrosse

(WWNY) - Tennis and lacrosse were on the local sports menu Thursday. A nephew of mine, doubles player Gavin Stone, and the rest of his Watertown team hosted the Frontier League tennis championships. The event featuring Lowville along with Indian River, Carthage, and host Watertown. Sam Yang of Indian River...
WATERTOWN, NY
Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at 457 Lazy River Road, Hermon, New York (Stephen’s home).
HERMON, NY
North country sees record-high temperatures

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday was a record-setting day for temperatures around the north country. The National Weather Service said Watertown’s high hit 82 degrees, tying a record set in 2014. Records were broken in Massena and Lowville. In Massena, it was 84 degrees Friday. The old record...
WATERTOWN, NY
Michael P. House, 72, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Michael P. House, 72, of Pine Street, Chipmunk Hill, passed away, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, where he had been a patient. Born on April 24, 1950 in Theresa, NY, at home, he was the youngest son of the late Howard and Viola Seymour House. Mike was educated in the local schools. Mike was involved with House Bros. Repair Shop, Chipmunk Hill R/C Speedway and House and House Stock Car Racing for the majority of his life. He was also a deliveryman for the Watertown Daily Times. Mike was known to be a model railroader with an extensive train setup that rivals no one. He could also be seen all around the north country traveling on his moped. Survivors include his brother, Teddy and his companion, Margaret Shampine; nieces and nephews, Michael, Robin, Dawn, Cheri, April, Amber, Kelly, Donna, Lori, Teddy and Jennifer; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Also, he is survived by two sisters in laws, Carol and Jane House and his lovable cat “Lucky”. Mr. House was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers Donald and Peter. Burial will be on the family plot in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY Donations may be made to the Leukemia Society of America, 121 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14604-2501. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. Theresa, NY To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
THERESA, NY
Rita P. Gagne, 99, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rita P. Gagne, 99, a longtime resident of State Highway 37B, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Rita was born on October 30, 1922, in Massena, the daughter of the late Alfred and Christina (Young) Coto and...
MASSENA, NY
Blast From the Past: 2013 master blacksmith

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2013 when we met a master blacksmith. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
Traffic advisory: Ives Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s Ives Street will be down to one lane for much of the day Friday. City DPW crews will start work at 7:30 a.m. between Harris Drive and South Massey Street. Work is expected to be done by 4 p.m. Drivers are...
WATERTOWN, NY

