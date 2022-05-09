ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Imogene (Imy) Wager, 100, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Imogene (Imy) Wager of Canton Street, Ogdensburg, passed away on Wednesday May 4, 2022, at age 100. A lifelong resident of Ogdensburg, Imogene Wolfe was born in the city on July 18, 1921, daughter of Maizie Taylor and Arthur Wolfe. Imogene graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy,...

Rita P. Gagne, 99, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rita P. Gagne, 99, a longtime resident of State Highway 37B, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Rita was born on October 30, 1922, in Massena, the daughter of the late Alfred and Christina (Young) Coto and...
MASSENA, NY
Alfred C. Ayles, 91, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred C. Ayles passed away Wednesday, May 11th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 91 years old. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 11:00 am in the Evergreen Cemetery. Alfred was born on October 6, 1930, in Henderson,...
HENDERSON, NY
Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at 457 Lazy River Road, Hermon, New York (Stephen’s home).
HERMON, NY
Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans of 1200 Jewell Drive, #404, Watertown, NY passed away May 12, 2022, with her family by her side. Betty was born on November 7, 1924, in Oswego, NY, daughter of Charles and Eleanor Peggs Gregor. In 1941, Betty graduated from Cape Vincent High School. She attended Watertown School of Commerce for a year and took courses at Syracuse University and Cornell University.
WATERTOWN, NY
Gary E. Dishaw, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary E. Dishaw, age 76, passed away under the loving care of his wife at the family home, early Sunday morning (May 8, 2022) after a brief illness. As per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family has entrusted...
MASSENA, NY
Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of State Highway 131, passed away Monday evening, May 9, 2022, at Massena Hospital. His smile and sense of humor touched so many people - as a father, son, brother, family, friend, teammate - he will be greatly missed. Friends...
MASSENA, NY
Mount Carmel Feast returns this summer after 2-year absence

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a three-year wait, the Mount Carmel Feast is returning to Watertown next month. For the last two years, it has been canceled because of COVID. Now it’s back for the 104th year. Whether it’s the food and music or the fun and games,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Matthew D. Compeau, 34, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Matthew D. Compeau, 34, passed away Monday, May 9th in the town of Alexandria. He was born May 9, 1988 in Watertown, NY, son of William and Betty Aylesworth Compeau. He graduated from Alexandria Central School and went on to receive a level 4 degree from BOCES in electrical engineering.
REDWOOD, NY
Richard Thomas “Rick” Halko, 74, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Thomas “Rick” Halko, 74, of Deer River Road, passed away Tuesday May 10, 2022 at Crouse Hosptial, Syracuse. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen. A luncheon at Copenhagen Fire Department will immediately follow the graveside service. All are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the fire hall on Wednesday morning. Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
CARTHAGE, NY
Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Ethan passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Sharon C. Andrews, 79, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sharon C. Andrews, 79, a resident of 4016 St. Highway 56, South Colton, are incomplete at this time. Mrs. Andrews passed away on Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022 at her home with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Sharon C. Andrews.
COLTON, NY
Graveside service for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of Spring Street in Norwood, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Hale Cemetery, Norfolk. Mrs. McClure passed away on December 21, 2021 at her home with her family at her...
NORWOOD, NY
Joseph Francis Dephtereos, 97, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Francis Dephtereos, 97, passed away peacefully at his home on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Joe graduated from Watertown High School in 1943 and spent his life devoted to his wife, Margaret, his six children, and his numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. With his brother Leo, he owned and operated the Crystal Restaurant, which was originally his father Otto’s. After Leo’s passing in 1999, Joe continued to own and operate the restaurant with his sons. Over the last 80 years, the Dephtereos family has brought joy, sustenance, and lasting traditions to the Watertown community. He was a member of the Watertown Airport Commission and a member of the Elks Club and the VFW. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II and was stationed in Bungay, England. He flew thirty-five missions as a radio gunner on the Patriotic Patty (a B-24 Liberator). He earned an Air Medal with Five Oak-Leaf Clusters, the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with Four Bronze Stars, and a Good Conduct Medal. After the war, he developed a love for flying. He often took his kids for flights in his Cessna or flew over their schools at dismissal so they could see him. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Otto and Mary Dephtereos, his brothers Leo Dephtereos and Spero Dephtereos, his son-in-law David Pirro, and his grandson Lance. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret, his children Joe (Maureen), Stephen, Peter (Libby), Ellen Pirro, Daniel, and Mark (Sarah Morgan); grandchildren Joe (Laura), Christopher (Patience), Nick, Nellie, Trevor Frasher, Jessica Pirro (Mitchell Jones), Emily Pirro, Elizabeth, and Katherine; great-grandchildren Joey, Sophia, Logan, and Alyssa. The Dephtereos family sincerely thanks the dedicated caregiving staff who have taken care of him with kindness and dignity these last several years. Calling hours will be Friday from 4-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral service and burial will be at the convenance of the family. At the family request, please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County (https://jeffersonhospice.org/support-us/donate) or Cystic Fibrosis of Central New York – Syracuse (https://www.cff.org/donate).
WATERTOWN, NY
Celebration of Life For Phillip Palleschi Sr.

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phil Palleschi Sr., 79, died peacefully Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY. CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, MAY 21St from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center located on Route 58 Gouverneur, NY. There will also be a very short memorial motorcycle ride through town before the celebration of life starting at 1:30 pm please arrive at the Community Center at 1:15 pm. He was born on May 12, 1942, in Syracuse, New York. He is survived by his wife, Doris Palleschi, Richville, NY, a son, Phillip (Shelly) Palleschi, Jr., a daughter, Tammy (Neil) Hooley, all of Fowler, NY; and 3-grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
RICHVILLE, NY
Stephen F. Frazee, 79, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen F. Frazee, 79, Harrisville, NY, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on May 8, 1943 to the late Roy and Irma (Corbett) Frazee in Quincy, MA. He grew up...
HARRISVILLE, NY
Blast From the Past: 2013 master blacksmith

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2013 when we met a master blacksmith. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
Graveside Services: Clarridge “Don” Grant, formerly of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service, with military honors for Clarridge “Don” Grant formerly of DeKalb Junction, will be May 21,2022, 1:00 PM at the Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, New York, Pastor Joseph Weidler officiating. Don died on January 18, 2022 at his home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or United Helpers Canton Nursing Home. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
HERMON, NY
Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away, Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Born on January 13, 1942 in Antwerp, NY, she was the oldest of eleven children of Harland and Betty Fowler Jackson. She was a 1960 graduate of Harrisville Central School.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Athlete of the Week: Alayna Bush

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a softball player from South Jefferson who’s closing out an outstanding high school career. Her accomplishments on the diamond earning her this week’s title. Alayna Bush receives this week’s honor. Wednesday night against Watertown, she had 4 hits including...
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown’s Mount Carmel Feast returning after 2-year hiatus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An event anticipated by the Italian community will return to Watertown this summer. Watertown officials have confirmed that the Mount Carmel East is back on for 2022. This is following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuing its tradition of being held during...
WATERTOWN, NY

