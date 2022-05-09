ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

Drone video shows flattened woods after tornado carves through Rockingham County

By Brayden Stamps, Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBORG_0fYAB3w700

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The tornado may be long gone, but a swath of flattened trees and damage marks the path it took.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service has confirmed to FOX8 that it was an “EF1 tornado” that touched down in Rockingham County on Friday.

“The Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale, which became operational on February 1, 2007, is used to assign a tornado a ‘rating’ based on estimated wind speeds and related damage,” according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says that the tornado that touched down in Rockingham County had maximum winds of 110 mph.

‘We lived through it’: Wentworth community works to clean up after Friday night’s storms left homes destroyed

The National Weather Service says that the projected wind speeds of an EF1 tornado are between “73-112 mph,” meaning that Friday’s storm was rather intense and close to being considered an EF2.

The National Service reports that the tornado traveled 7.9 miles, starting on Sunset View Road and ending just north of the US-29 Business and Crutchfield Road intersection in Reidsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHVz3_0fYAB3w700
Path of the storm (Google Maps)

The tornado was reportedly 300 yards wide at its maximum width.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service sent its team of meteorologists into Rockingham County to help emergency services determine the extent of the damages.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9q3X_0fYAB3w700
    Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWhhi_0fYAB3w700
    Photo courtesy of Quenda Adams
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyk34_0fYAB3w700
    Photo courtesy of Gretchen King
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkFGn_0fYAB3w700
    Photo courtesy of Gretchen King
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpTUc_0fYAB3w700
    Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GniOn_0fYAB3w700
    Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODTgt_0fYAB3w700
    Photo courtesy of JC Pender
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QB2dn_0fYAB3w700
    Photo courtesy of JC Pender
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtaXX_0fYAB3w700
    Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

“Further damage assessments will begin Monday morning. Teams of assessors from Emergency Management, Tax Office and Building Inspections will be touring the damaged areas in marked Emergency Services vehicles to complete these assessments,” The Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services concluded.

If assistance or sheltering is needed, contact Rockingham County Emergency Communications at (336) 634-3300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Will the Piedmont Triad see severe weather this weekend?

(WGHP) — We might see a bit of rain going into the weekend. Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that a low is going to move southwest through Georgia, and our rain chances increase Friday across North Carolina along with temperatures, eventually reaching the mid-70s. Friday evening and Saturday, there is a chance of showers and a few […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

Forsyth County officer rescues baby goose from storm drain

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When a baby goose was in peril, an animal services officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office came to save the day. On Thursday, Forsyth County Animal Services shared a photo on Facebook of a baby Canada goose that was rescued by Officer McDowell of the sheriff’s office’s Animal Services […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

High Point firefighters to be honored for saving lives in Copper Mill Apartments fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Furnitureland Rotary will be recognizing five firefighters who helped save people from the Copper Mill Apartments fire back in March. “Since 1993 Furnitureland Rotary has annually recognized a hero from both the High Point Police and Fire Department. This year’s heroes are Detective Catherine Queen and Captain Charles Jordan, Fire […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reidsville, NC
Rockingham County, NC
Government
County
Rockingham County, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville neighbors worried about stray dog

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Thomasville are rallying around one stray dog. No one knows how old the dog is or the gender, but they started noticing it after constantly seeing the dog sitting on the corner of Liberty Drive and Cloniger Drive. “He’s been out in storms, rain, heat. We’re all just really […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Emergency Management#Wind Speeds#Wghp#The National Service#Quenda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX8 News

Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden reopens at the NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Warmer weather means a popular attraction at the North Carolina Zoo can reopen.  Guests can once again walk through the Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden and see species from all over the world including butterflies from Asian, South America and even Africa later this summer.  The butterflies are shipped to the zoo in […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Central NC sheriffs team up to stop crimes on I-85/I-40

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two local sheriffs are fed up and worried about people’s safety, as people become bolder on the interstate. They aren’t worried about the speeds people travel, but the shots they’re firing while driving. Alamance, Guilford, Orange and Durham Counties are using their strike teams to target people they say are […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman adopts an elk from Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A mainstay and symbol of the beauty of North Carolina’s Grandfather Mountain, has found a new home. Doc the Elk, named after the famous guitarist Doc Watson, will be moving to the farm of NASCAR racer Ryan Neman. Newman is an active conservationist. He once helped construct a Humane Society shelter […]
LINVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy