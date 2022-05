Before Oilcan Harry's opened in 1990, the blocks near Fourth and Colorado were home to Kansas, the Boathouse, and other long-gone gay bars at the edge of the then-emerging Warehouse District. That's not a long enough history for Austin's city code to spare the block that houses Oilcan's from demolition by designating it as a historic district. The buildings, which date to the 1920s and 1930s, likewise don't qualify as landmarks on their own, per a city planning report presented to the city's Historic Landmark Commission.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO