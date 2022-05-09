MCC coach details the Saber Flash Invitational track, field event's creation

Manistee Catholic Central's Eddie Dutkavich (left) sprints after receiving the shot put from Nathan Oleniozak during the Throwers Co-Ed 4x100 relay at the 2022 Saber Flash Invitational on Saturday, May 7 at Manistee Community Track. (Mitch Vosburg/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central track and field coach Gabe Wise had a mission of creating his own tournament. His dream became reality in 2021 with the inaugural Saber Flash Invitational.

“It's been my dream since I took over the program at Manistee Catholic Central,” Wise said. “I wanted my kids to have a home meet that they can be proud of. Something to bolster the program. Give it a boost.”

In 2022, the Sabers held the second iteration of the tournament and it is poised to become a yearly tradition.

The invitational was originally set to be hosted in the spring of 2019.

Due to a lack of volunteers needed to properly operate a track meet with hundreds of student athletes competing in 17 events, the first event was pushed back to the 2020 season. It was then pushed back again to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the entire season.

Saturday’s competition varied in location and enrollment size.

Manistee and West Michigan D League foes Mason County Eastern, Walkerville and Pentwater competed in the 2022 iteration. White Cloud, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Fruitport Calvary Christian and Leland ventured a combined 298 miles for Saturday’s meet.

All eight have agreed to compete again in 2023.

While the typical track meet offers 17 events for competitors to partake in, the Saber Flash offers a unique 18th event: a co-ed throwers only 4x100 meter relay.

The requirements are simple: the only people allowed to compete are athletes who partake in throwing events during the day. However, the traditional baton, light in weight and aerodynamic — is thrown out and replaced by a shot put.

“A lot of throwers get their two events early in the morning and then they're done the whole rest of the day,” Wise said. “I like getting them involved because I've always thought — and I still believe that today — that your throwers are some of the best athletes, hands down, on the track. They have to master moving very quickly in a very small space and launching their shots or discs out great distances. It's a skill that is very, very hard to master, especially as a coach trying to teach it having zero background in the throws.”

MCC’s team of Leah Stickney, who finished fifth in shot put and third in discus, Josie Zeiem, third in shot put, Nathan Oleniozak, 16th in shot put and 15th in discus and Eddie Dutkavich, fifth in shot put and sixth in discus, finished first place with a time of 58.24.

While Wise is proud of what he’s created, his gratitude toward others is greater.

“The volunteers that came out ran the field events to perfection,” Wise said. “I didn't hear a single complaint from any coach or kid. I heard nothing but compliments on how the volunteers, (Manistee) coach, (Eric) Thuemmel and how our event clerk ran the meet. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank them enough.”