Social equity housing program

(CBS4) — After decades of being in a food desert, one Denver neighborhood is finally getting a full grocery store. Noir Market is expected to open this summer, creating new business opportunities and food access within Elyria Swansea.
(credit: CBS)
Shabasa Sayers grew up in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood. There wasn’t a full grocery nearby when he was a kid, and there still is not decades later.
Sayers is now a chef with his own catering business. He’s working with his daughter, Anjanet, to feed area families through their creation — Noir Market.
(credit: CBS)
“There’s a few mom and pop stores, but they can’t...
Comments / 0