ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Social equity housing program

KDVR.com
 4 days ago

The 1st applicant was approved for a new downpayment program in Denver. Denver helps some buyers with a house down payment....

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Urban League of Metropolitan Denver

The “Urban League of Metropolitan Denver” has worked tirelessly to create a level playing field for everyone who lives in the Denver area. Interim President and CEO, Shenika Carter, tells us more behind ULMD and the importance of it’s organization in our city. If you’d like to...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado Youth for a Change- Americorps

If you are looking to make a difference in the lives of students, consider serving with Americorps. Colorado Youth for a Change is actively recruiting people to help serve for the 2022-23 School Year. You can leanr more online at YouthforaChange.org/Channel2 or call 720-675-2499.
COLORADO STATE
Steven Bonifazi

Applications open for Denver arts program, funds up to $3K

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Arts & Venues is accepting applications now through May 27 for its EDI Mini-Grant Program to aid people, organizations or community-driven projects. The program works to alter the conventional charitable process by giving communities decision-making power regarding funding decisions, according to the program's website.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
CBS Denver

‘We Are Going To Go After Every Single Company Doing This’: Colorado Lawmakers Crack Down On Employers Who Steal Workers’ Wages

(CBS4) – Some Colorado employers are stealing the wages of their workers and new research shows it’s hurting all of us. The Colorado Fiscal Institute says last year workers here lost nearly $730 million to wage theft. Meanwhile, the state lost about $45 million in tax revenue for roads, schools and other public services. The Fiscal Institute says Latinos are targeted most and women are more likely than men to be victims of wage theft. It says it’s most prevalent in the hospitality, retail and construction industries and the state’s lowest-paid workers are the ones at the highest risk of having...
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

You Can Apparently Buy A House At Home Depot In Colorado

The housing market is and has been absolutely bonkers over the past few years in terms of how much they're appreciating and how expensive living has become in general. Rents are even higher and as the cost of living just continues to rise and tighten its grip on so many people's bank accounts, ours included.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Equity#Lawmakers#Fentanyl
CBS Denver

Saturday Rally Planned In Support Of Aurora Schools In Danger Of Closing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A community group is planning a rally at a part in Aurora this weekend to support a number of Aurora schools slated for closure. (credit: CBS) The rally is planned for Cottonwood Park this Saturday at noon. Organizers are hoping to get support for several Aurora schools at risk for closure by the district in the next school year. The Board of Education voted to keep Paris and Sable Elementary Schools open next year, but the Aurora Education Association claims Sable Elementary School was added back on the closure list without community, parental, or educator input. “The Aurora Public Schools Board...
AURORA, CO
Steven Bonifazi

May 11 news: Aurora hires company to sweep homeless encampments and more Denver metro stories

(Brandi Alexandra/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Today is Wednesday, May 11. More critical fire danger looms in the Mile High City this hump day, with the high temperature expected to reach near 89. A red flag warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday due to dry conditions, low humidities and gusty winds.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

5280 Magazine: Stargazing in Colorado

Did you know that Colorado is one of the states to go stargazing in? Well, 5280 Magazine’s new May issue gives everyone an inside look at what locations you should go visit to get a good look at the night sky.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Vietnam
KDVR.com

Young Changemakers International

You are never too young or too old to make a difference in the community and the world. Today we talked to Jake Guerin, the 11-year-old founder of Young Changemakers International. He talked about all the work he is doing to make a difference. For more information on his summer camps go to GlobalLighthouseStudios.org.
ADVOCACY
KDVR.com

Biden unveils strategy for baby formula shortage

President Joe Biden unveiled a strategy to help more families get baby formula. RVs around Denver park causing grief for residents. Aurora shooting survivor explains why teens carry …. Temps stay in 80s next few days, rain returns next …. New program to offer help for families facing eviction. ‘It’s...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Aurora camping ban: What to know as city approves enforcement plan

Aurora has finalized the details of its urban camping ban and will soon begin sweeping homeless encampments from public property. Earlier this year, Mayor Mike Coffman led the Republican-controlled City Council in introducing and passing an ordinance outlining the ban. It can only be enforced if occupants are given a 72-hour notice, and there must be enough space in a local homeless shelter to accommodate them.
AURORA, CO
New Country 99.1

$2.25 Million Denver Penthouse Was Once Featured on MTV Cribs

This Denver penthouse has some sports history behind its doors. This penthouse at 300 West 11th Avenue was once owned by former Denver Nuggets player Carmelo Anthony. If you have followed Carmelo Anthony's career in Denver and kept up to date with what he was doing, you might have seen this penthouse before on MTV as it was featured on an episode of Cribs in 2005.
David Heitz

Denver diligently monitors bad smells

(Denver, Colo.) Denver takes foul smells seriously. "Report those odors!" councilwoman Candi CdeBaca recently posted on her Facebook page. She shared a post from Ana Varela from the Elyria David neighborhood Facebook group.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Grocery Store Planned In Denver Food Desert

(CBS4) — After decades of being in a food desert, one Denver neighborhood is finally getting a full grocery store. Noir Market is expected to open this summer, creating new business opportunities and food access within Elyria Swansea. (credit: CBS) Shabasa Sayers grew up in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood. There wasn’t a full grocery nearby when he was a kid, and there still is not decades later. Sayers is now a chef with his own catering business. He’s working with his daughter, Anjanet, to feed area families through their creation — Noir Market. (credit: CBS) “There’s a few mom and pop stores, but they can’t...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy