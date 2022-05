A lawsuit has been filed against Broome County Sheriff David Harder that pushes for the Broome County jail to bring back visitation. The group behind the lawsuit, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, or JUST, said in-person visitations have returned to several state prisons and other jails across the state as coronavirus cases have eased, but have not at Broome County.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO