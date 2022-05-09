ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

Pickleball fundraiser event in American Fork

ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePickleball is many of Utahn’s favorite past time and now that the weather is warming up, it’s time to get...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

ABC 4

An iconic Utah symbol with a new passionate owner

(The Daily Dish) Utah has some iconic locations and sites. Over time some have faded away – However, it is exciting to see one location that has been around now for almost 75 years has a new owner with the passion to carry on the spirit and attitude that has made it a local icon.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Exploring all-natural flavors brewed at the mouth of a Utah national park

(Good Things Utah) Formed more than 250 million years ago, the Zion National Park in Southern Utah is a hugely popular spot for tourists to visit year-round. Currently considered to be the most visited national park in the United States, Zion National Park sees roughly 5 million visitors every year. Tourists come from around the world to explore the vast canyons, resident animal life, and the 15 miles of beautiful red Navajo Sandstone making up Zion Canyon.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah woman crowned the first Miss Volunteer America

One of our very own Utah women brought home a national title over the weekend. Alexa Knutzen of Mapleton was crowned Miss Volunteer America just days ago in Jackson, TN. She joined us on GTU to share all about it. Alexa will serve as the first-ever Miss Volunteer America, a...
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Local restaurant group set for massive expansion

Not to say I told you so, but this month saw local K-Food superstars Cupbop begin their inevitable national expansion. The chain which has been busting out of the seems in Utah, secured a cool million bucks from Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, and with it, the presumable funding and big-name connections to really begin coast to coast franchising. Cuban walked away with 5% equity in the business.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buckrail.com

Community rallies behind local student injured in bike accident

JACKSON, Wyo. — Earlier this week, a Jackson Hole High School (JHHS) student was involved in a severe bike accident on his way to school. An online fundraiser states that Joe Ornowski, a freshman at JHHS, was life flighted to Salt Lake City on Monday after suffering a traumatic head injury. He remains in the ICU but is slowly recovering.
JACKSON, WY
ABC 4

LOVELOUD is back and happening this weekend

Imagine Dragons lead singer and frontman, Dan Reynolds comes on Good Things Utah to discuss the Loveloud Festival that he founded. After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Loveloud returns on Saturday, May 14. The festival’s line up will include many world renowned musicians and bands including David Archuleta, Neon Trees, Anita, and Willow in addition to numerous LGBTQ+ speakers. Reynolds was inspired to create Loveloud to honor LGBTQ+. Raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Reynolds saw the struggle many of his LGBTQ+ friends and family members faced in the LDS culture. He was most inspired by his friend, Tyler Glenn, lead singer of Neon Trees, is LGBTQ+ and the co-founder of Loveloud. “We put our minds together and thus was the birth of Loveloud, which is just to celebrate our LGBTQ youth. Really to make a cultural impact, it’s to tell our youth, ‘Hey, you’re more than just accepted, you’re celebrated and you’re perfect.’ and that’s the goal.” said Reynolds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Pedaling past stroke and heart disease with this upcoming community event

(Good Things Utah) Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, is the No. 1 killer in the nation responsible for every 1 in 3 deaths. – and although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Building stronger communities with acceptance, inclusion and respect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a one-day event focused on suicide prevention in the LGBTQIA+ community. The event is on June 24th in Salt Lake City. Interested parties can register online at utLGBTQ.attendease.com. Stronger Communities: LGBTQ Suicide Prevention is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Pickleball#Warming Up
ABC 4

Inflation hits Utah farmers, grocery prices on the rise

WEBER COUNTY — Grocery prices continue to remain high due to inflation. President Biden’s administration is looking to help lower the price of fertilizers and provide insurance for double cropping to alleviate some of the tension on farmers. However, Utah officials say it could be a while before that happens. For now, Utah farmers are doing what they can to have a successful growing season.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

A tasty trio of new restaurants for your weekend

As the weekend approaches and all the attendant promise of decadent abandon (ok yes, stuffing your face) allow me to steal five minutes of your time and point you in the appropriate direction. The following then, a trifecta of newer restaurants I’ve enjoyed over the last few weeks myself; and each one worthy of your carefully spent calories.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

How to make adorable “money” leis for your next celebration

(Good Things Utah) Spring is the time for celebration. And while spending time with family, there are plenty of ways we can enjoy an activity together. Sharing her directions for making leis fit for a king (or even your graduate) — Stacey Abbott with Basket Hub joined the ladies on Good Things Utah this morning.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Upgrading our homes, inside and out, with the Salt Lake Home Expo

(Good Things Utah) Are you finally working on that home project this summer? As anyone who’s ever done significant work on a home knows, it’s no easy task to take on — especially alone. And for many projects, professional experience is required to get them completed. In an industry full of new ideas and solutions, where can a homeowner go?
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Bulls test positive for STD in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Veterinarian’s Office has confirmed two positive cases of trichomoniasis (trich) found in bulls from two beef cattle herds in Summit County. The affected herds were part of a grazing association in Weber Canyon during the summer of 2021.  “To have multiple cases of Trich in our state […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Be over the moon because total lunar eclipse coming Sunday to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday night, the moon will turn red while traveling into the shadow of the Earth for a total lunar eclipse. A Utah citizen-scientist says the viewer of an eclipse is actually seeing the Universe in motion as the sun, Earth and moon align. Patrick...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

National Ability Center’s Annual Barn Party supports valuable equestrian therapy

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The National Ability Center’s annual Barn Party is set to take place on Saturday, June 4 from 4:00p.m. to 10 p.m. at the NAC’s Pat Moran Family Foundation Equestrian Center located at 1000 Ability Way in Park City. The event is hosted by two Park City locals, comedian Bill Engvall and radio personality Claire Wiley, and guests are encouraged to dress in western-themed attire.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Asian American and Pacific Islander Women in Utah

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Utah State University Utah Women and Leadership Project is working to better identify how many women in Utah belong to those communities. The goal of this research is to help ensure equity for all women of color in the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Special Report – Utah Water: Bear River Project

Monday on ABC4 News at 10, follow the flow as ABC4 News dives deep into a proposal to divert water from the Bear River to distribute access to thousands of Utahns. But some argue that this action could have a disasterous environmental impact on The Great Salt Lake and its surrounding communities. ABC4 News sorts through the facts for you. Watch the special report – Utah Water: The Bear River Project – Monday (5/16) on ABC4 News at 10. #There4You.
UTAH STATE

