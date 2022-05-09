ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence break-in suspect held without bail

By Josh Faiola
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of breaking into a Providence home last week was brought to court for his arraignment on Monday.

Christopher James, 34, was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a break-in on Pembroke Avenue the night before, according to Providence police.

A woman who lives there told 12 News she locked herself in a bedroom once she released there was a man inside her home, and at one point he tried to get into the room. She told police the suspect stole jewelry, AirPods and alcohol.

Police: Break-in suspect’s arrest unrelated to recent assaults

The break-in happened shortly after three other incidents were reported in the city’s Elmhurst neighborhood , including a sexual assault. Police have urged people in the area to remain on high alert.

At this time, police say James is not a suspect in the other three incidents, which are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (401) 272-3121.

James was held without bail following his arraignment. He will be assigned a public defender before the case goes to Superior Court.

Police: Assault suspect targeting young women in Providence

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

