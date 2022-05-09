Providence break-in suspect held without bail
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of breaking into a Providence home last week was brought to court for his arraignment on Monday.
Christopher James, 34, was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a break-in on Pembroke Avenue the night before, according to Providence police.
A woman who lives there told 12 News she locked herself in a bedroom once she released there was a man inside her home, and at one point he tried to get into the room. She told police the suspect stole jewelry, AirPods and alcohol.Police: Break-in suspect’s arrest unrelated to recent assaults
The break-in happened shortly after three other incidents were reported in the city’s Elmhurst neighborhood , including a sexual assault. Police have urged people in the area to remain on high alert.
At this time, police say James is not a suspect in the other three incidents, which are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (401) 272-3121.
James was held without bail following his arraignment. He will be assigned a public defender before the case goes to Superior Court.Police: Assault suspect targeting young women in Providence Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 3