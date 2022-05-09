ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NBCUniversal Executive Believes AEW Needs To Broadcast On A Streaming Platform

By Ben Kerin
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBCUniversal Business Affairs Manager Mik Pandit was recently interviewed on Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff, during which he discussed the future of streaming in pro wrestling and the advantages AEW would have if they were to land a deal with HBO Max. Pandit gave his thoughts on AEW on TBS/TNT and...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE
PWMania

Corey Graves Comments On Possibly Transitioning To A Different Role In WWE

In an interview with WrestleTalk.com, WWE announcer Corey Graves commented on his future with the company:. “Now what else can I do? Is there some other role? I went and got cleared in the event that the need arises for me to fight somebody in the ring. I’m medically ready. Not in ring shape by any means! Nothing catastrophic will happen if that goes down. Now I’m kinda just, I want to say at a plateau but I’m looking at what else there is I can do. What else can I put my hands on? Is it creative, is it business, there are so many different facets of this company that I’ve learned since getting hurt that I probably would have never experienced just as a wrestler. Learning about marketing, why television works the way it does, television rights, this whole different realm which is uber important to the business, but everyone’s talking about what’s your finish, that was a great bump, that was a great match.
WWE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes wastes no time and reveals his next goal

The return of Cody Rhodes to WWE has left everyone in awe. After a six-year absence, 'The American Nightmare' appeared on WrestleMania 38 to general amazement. The former AEW star beat Seth Rollins in the biggest event on the calendar and repeated yesterday at WrestleMania Backlash. During his career, the...
WWE
PWMania

Possible Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Change Due To AEW Star Suffering Injury

AEW taped a segment for this week’s Rampage where Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies (Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet). Schiavone announced that Hikaru Shida is currently injured, so Kris Statlander will be replacing her against Red Velvet in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match that is scheduled to take place next Friday 5/20.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bischoff
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
stillrealtous.com

WWE Tag Team Splitting Up Soon?

The tag team division in WWE has been interesting as of late with teams such as RK-Bro and The Usos in the forefront. Now it seems that the division might be losing a team as it looks like former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio could be splitting up.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Television#Combat#Hbo Max#Tbs Tnt#American#Warner#Paramount#Tnt Tbs
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Cinema Blend

The WWE Just Confirmed A Major Star Is Out Indefinitely, But It's Likely Not A Cause For Concern

The WWE fandom recently learned that Roman Reigns is allegedly stepping away from the company for a good chunk of the summer and upcoming house shows, and now another major star is out indefinitely. The wrestling organization confirmed that Charlotte Flair is out indefinitely following her “I Quit” match with Ronda Rousey, but it’s likely not a cause for concern.
WWE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Randy Orton Talks Shane McMahon's WWE Departure After Royal Rumble 2022

Randy Orton briefly mentioned the backstage drama that took place during Royal Rumble weekend while playing a game of "Know Your Bro" with Riddle on BT Sport. For those who missed it, Shane McMahon played a heavy role in booking this year's Men's Royal Rumble match and was met with plenty of criticism over how hard he pushed himself to look good compared to full-time wrestlers, making it all the way to the final four before getting eliminated. Orton, who entered the match right after McMahon at No. 29, noted how Shane was sent home following the chaotic weekend.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Announces Grand Slam 2022 In New York City

Tony Khan announced AEW Grand Slam to the live crowd in attendance after this week’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that as the AEW ring crew was setting up for Rampage, Khan came out and noted that AEW would see them in a few months for Grand Slam. Khan did...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy