FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s deputies along with other law enforcement officers lace up their sneakers Wednesday morning to raise funds for Special Olympics Florida at the 41st Annual Broward Law Enforcement Torch Run. The 10-mile relay began with the ceremonial lighting of the flame by Cooper City resident and Special Olympics athlete Fernando Nunez at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Nunez is a 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games gold medal recipient. “I got a gold medal. I went to Austria for the USA Games,” said Nunez. This year’s theme was “Lighting The Way To Inclusion.” The...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO