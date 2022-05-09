ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Crime log: Woman thinks neighbor left bright light on to bother her, three injured in a crash

By Tereasa Nims
 4 days ago
A vehicle is towed away from the scene of a collision at the intersection of Rodd and Carpenter Monday, March 16, 2020 in Midland. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Tereasa Nims.

Sunday, May 8

8:21 p.m. – Police were called to the 5000 block of Meyers Street for a larceny.

8:12 p.m. – A 20-year-old man was playing his music too loud while at his adult foster care home in Ingersoll Township. Deputies spoke to the man, who agreed to turn his music down.

4:16 p.m. – Police responded to Eastman Avenue and Airport Road for a report of a carrying concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated and hit and run.

3:24 p.m. – A deputy was called to clean up a road hazard within the City of Midland along US-10 near East Ashman Street.Wood and nails were removed from the roadway.

12:45 p.m. – A Mills Township couple called the Sheriff's Office to report that an unknown suspect stole four gallons of fuel from their tractor.

12:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a Hope Township residence for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies spoke with a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman who were involved in an altercation. The man left for the evening. A report has been forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review.

Saturday, May 7

11:33 p.m. – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 27-year-old Beaverton man for a moving violation. A citation was issued to the man for a traffic offense. A report has been forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies were called for a two-vehicle property damage crash in Jerome Township.

10:50 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop at a Greendale Township location. Deputies contacted the 35-year-old male driver. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle didn't have any insurance. The man was issued a citation. A report is being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

9:56 p.m. – Deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon investigation, deputies learned the 26-year-old male driver did not have insurance on the vehicle. The driver was cited.

10:59 a.m. – Police were called to the 4500 block of N. Saginaw Road for a weapons violation and domestic violence.

1:49 p.m. – Police responded to Ripley and W. Main for a property damage accident.

10:24 a.m. – Police were called to the 4900 block of Harding Street for a natural death complaint.

9:55 a.m. – A Deputy was called for a broken-down pickup in the roadway. Upon arrival, the deputy pushed the vehicle onto the shoulder. The driver/owner said he was calling friends for mechanical assistance.

8:48 a.m. – A 70-year-old Midland Township woman had questions about a light on her neighbor’s house being bright at night and shining through her blinds. A deputy observed there was an exterior light on the neighbor’s house but that nothing appeared intentional. The woman just wanted it documented as she felt the neighbor turns the light on to bother her.

8:26 a.m. – Police were called to the area of W. Buttles Street and Jerome Street for a crash causing property damage.

Friday, May 6

10:38 p.m. – A 26-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs after a traffic stop in Lee Township for speeding. The man was transported and lodged at the Midland County Jail without incident.

8:48 p.m. – A deputy assisted a Midland Police officer with a crash on a City of Midland roadway.

8:27 p.m. – Police responded to Eastlawn Drive and Abbott Road for a hit and run crash.

8 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop at a Lee Township location. Deputies contacted the 25-year-old male driver. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered the vehicle didn't have insurance. The man was issued a citation. A report is being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township location for an injury crash that resulted in three subjects being hospitalized. This incident was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review.

5:29 p.m. – A Greendale Township gas station clerk advised that a subject pumped $63.04 of gasoline without paying for it. The clerk could not provide a vehicle description or license plate.

5:22 p.m. – A deputy was dispatched to an ongoing property line dispute in Homer Township. A 54-year-old woman reported that her neighbor had a burn pile on what the 54-year-old believed was her property. The woman was advised to contact her township supervisor regarding the ongoing dispute over the property line and easement rights.

3:42 p.m. – Police were called to E. Patrick and Swede for a property damage accident.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a 63-year-old Midland Township man regarding fraudulent charges on his credit card. The man stated that seven identical charges were made on his credit card totaling $152.32. There are currently no suspects.

2:43 p.m. - An Animal Control Deputy assisted in a follow-up investigation on a dog with multiple bite complaints. The dog was humanely euthanized and was submitted to the Michigan Department of Health for standard rabies testing.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies assisted Midland Police officers when a Larkin Township resident surrendered four firearms at the Law Enforcement Center for future disposal. The firearms were not in working order.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a Lee Township location for a report of threats. It was reported that a 47-year-old Lee Township man made a vague threat to individuals at a Homer Township location. Upon investigation, the man was attempting to report that his 12-year-old son was going to be assaulted by another 12-year-old boy. The complaint is under investigation.

5:19 a.m. – Deputies performed a traffic stop at a Jerome Township location. A 31-year-old Ingersoll Township man was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated and lodged in the Midland County Jail. A report was sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

1:41 a.m. – Deputies assisted the Midland Police with locating a domestic assault suspect.

Midland, MI
Midland Daily News' website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

