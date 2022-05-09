Man gets 30 years to life for child molestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of five charges related to sexually assaulting a minor was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life in prison.

A Kern County jury last month found Jesus Rocha, 29, guilty of rape and other offenses for a sexual assault that happened March 26, 2021.

Rocha has a prior rape conviction from 2011 in Oregon, prosecutors said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.