Kern County, CA

Man gets 30 years to life for child molestation

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of five charges related to sexually assaulting a minor was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life in prison.

A Kern County jury last month found Jesus Rocha, 29, guilty of rape and other offenses for a sexual assault that happened March 26, 2021.

Rocha has a prior rape conviction from 2011 in Oregon, prosecutors said.

KGET

Suspect in 2012 California City homicide to stand trial for murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California City man accused of killing a woman in 2012 has been ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder. Judge Michael G. Bush ruled enough evidence was presented at Jose William Lara’s preliminary hearing Thursday to move forward. Lara, held without bail, is due back in court […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Trial for the adoptive parents of the Cal City boys postponed to July

A Kern County judge granted a motion Friday to postpone the trial date to July for the adoptive parents accused of murder in the death of two California City boys. Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a pair of second-degree murder felony charges, a pair of willful cruelty to a child felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of their adoptive children Orson, 3, and Orrin West, 4.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

CHP investigating possible DUI following a chase across northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible DUI following a police chase involving a commercial truck on Friday in northwest Bakersfield. Deputies received reports of someone driving a commercial truck pulling a cement mixer erratically in the area of Hageman Road and Renfro Road. The driver constantly stopped and threw […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

13-year-old boy faces multiple charges following car chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy for leading officers on a car chase in south Bakersfield on Thursday. At 1:37 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop on an unlicensed plated car in the 1600 block of South Chester Avenue. The driver failed to stop and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

San Jose police arrest 3 suspects in child exorcism death

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The San Jose Police Department reported the arrest of three suspects in the death of a 3-year-old girl during an exorcism in a Friday morning press release. As KRON4 previously reported, on Sept. 24, 2021, 3-year-old Arely died at a small church at 1094 2nd Street in San Jose, according to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
newsantaana.com

A female inmate died at the O.C. Intake Release Center

SANTA ANA, Ca. (May 13, 2022) – On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the jail. The inmate, Jade Castellanos, 44, was booked into jail on May 9, 2022 by the Huntington Beach Police Department for child endangerment, violation of a restraining order, and driving under the influence.
SANTA ANA, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 12, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a wanted gang member and parolee at-large off the streets. Marshals are searching for Ricardo Duarte, 38. He has an extensive criminal history that includes felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, vehicle theft, DUI and numerous drug-related offenses.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of killing casino security guard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday convicted a man of murder in the shooting death of a Golden West Casino security guard. Keon Brackenridge faces life in prison at his June 8 sentencing. The jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, three counts of assault with a gun, shooting […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felonies in domestic violence case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges filed in an alleged domestic violence assault. Jurors on Wednesday acquitted Ahmed Abdulla of false imprisonment with violence and felony spousal abuse, instead finding him guilty of a misdemeanor battery charge, according to court records. The charges stemmed from an […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to murder in 71-year-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man who admitted to beating and stabbing a 71-year-old man has pleaded no contest to a murder charge, according to court records. Juan Carlos Ortega pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of second-degree murder and faces 15 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. He would have faced […]
WASCO, CA
