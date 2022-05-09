ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Two Vehicle Crash Leaves Man with Life Threatening Injuries

By marshall
 4 days ago

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of County Road 5 and County...

Name released of storm related death in Kandiyohi County

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has identified 63 year old Ryan Erickson from rural Lake Lillian as the man who died during the storm in Kandiyohi County on Thursday night. On May 12, 2022 at approximately 6:59 pm, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address in the...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Car Strikes Child in Alexandria YMCA Parking Lot

The Alexandria Police Department responded to the YMCA parking lot about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for a call of a car striking a 5 year old boy from Alexandria. Officers arrived along with medics from North Ambulance and administered First Aid to the child, who was alert and conscious. The boy was transported to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries. Details are still under investigation. The driver of the vehicle, a 31 year old woman from Carlos, stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Woman arrested after man suffers multiple injuries in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday afternoon, Alexandria Police officers were called to the report of an assault in 1000 Block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a male victim with multiple injuries. The male victim was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Kimball Man Killed in Wright County Crash

(KNSI) — A 39-year-old Kimball man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 4:10 in Maple Lake Township. Investigators say a 16-year-old was driving north on County Road 12, stopped at the stop sign, and then turned west on County Road 37 right in front of William Schwandt. Schwandt was riding his motorcycle east on County 37 and hit the driver’s side door of the teen’s car.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
St. Joseph Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

(KNSI) — St. Cloud police say a 27-year-old man from St. Joseph died after a motorcycle crash Friday morning. Police were called to 9th Avenue North just north of 15th Street North at about 2:30 a.m. Tyler Koopmeiners was riding south on 9th Avenue North and hit a curb. He lost control of the bike and crashed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
One Person Injured in Stearns County Crash

(Albany Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Saturday afternoon, at approximately 2:33 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at 25123 County Road 30 in Albany Township. It was initially reported that the driver was unconscious. Upon arrival at the scene...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Teen pulled from St. Croix River Thursday dies

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old boy who was hospitalized after an apparent drowning on the St. Croix River has died. His identity and official cause of death will be announced at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Original story. A 17-year-old was hospitalized...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Two Young Minnesota Men Involved in Crash: 1 Dead, 1 Critical

On Monday, two 22-year-old males were killed in a car accident in northeastern Minnesota. The accident happened at 7:25 p.m. on Highway 75 near mile post 284, south of Halstad in Norman County, according to the State Patrol. According to the accident report, the males were driving southbound on the...
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
Motorcyclist Dies in Crash With Car Near Maple Lake

MAPLE LAKE -- A Kimball man died in a motorcycle crash in Wright County Monday. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 37 in Maple Lake Township. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old from Monticello was heading north...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Woman Charged with Assault in Alexandria

Alexandria Police officers responded to a report of an assault on Nokomis Street in Alexandria on Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers located a 39 year old male victim from Alexandria with multiple injuries. He was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries. Officers took 26 year old Hannah Roth of Nelson into custody and booked her into the Douglas County Jail on assault charges. A weapon was recovered. There is no threat to the public. This is an on-going investigation.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
18 Year Old Woman Killed In Crash Near Brainerd

BRAINERD (KNSI) – A young woman was killed in a fiery crash near Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Alexis Laughton left the road and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Thorson Road and Mill Road, about five miles east of Brainerd. The...
Body of missing woman believed found in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - Searchers say they believe the body of a missing woman has been found. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 am Friday, a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp. The body is believed to be that of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol and was discovered next to the primary area being searched. The Sheriff's Office says it does not know if recent severe weather contributed to finding the body now.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
1 Dead, Multiple Injuries After Power Lines Fall Over On Interstate In SW Minn.

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN

