WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A viewer sent Factfinder 12 an email asking if a notice they’d found on their door from Bank of America mortgage was a scam. It’s not. The person who wrote Factfinder 12 asking about an odd mortgage notice said they had been finding them on the door of the home they rent. They said they’d discovered several over the last few months. The notice doesn’t give much info. The date, the supposed name of the mortgage company that left the notice and a number to call.

WICHITA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO