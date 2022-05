HalfSmoke at 36A Maryland Ave. in the Rockville Town Center is expected to open in about three months. Representatives from the restaurant told us that construction and supply chain issues have been the cause for the delay, and that they were originally planning to be open last year. The new Rockville location will take over the spot that was previously home to Pandora, American Tap Room, and Austin Grill. According to the Washington Business Journal, “the 50-employee Rockville location will be 6,000 square feet with 150 seats inside under normal capacity and seating for 30 outside. Baltimore will have 4,000 square feet, with 80 seats inside and 40 outside, and 30 employees.”

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO