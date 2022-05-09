ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYC woman dies after Mother’s Day hit-and-run in Queens

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KKJS_0fYA6c7P00

QUEENS, N.Y. — A New York woman crushed between two cars during a chaotic Mother’s Day hit-and-run outside her Queens home died early Monday morning, police confirmed.

The tragic scene began at around 8:30 a.m. EDT when police said the driver of a stolen landscaping truck attempted to make a U-turn on a dead-end South Jamaica street and plowed into several parked cars, WNBC reported.

“He hit this white BMW, he hit about three, four times,” eyewitness Sharon Brown told WABC-TV, adding that the owners of the BMW came outside.

“They were trying to stop him. He was still in motion,” Brown said.

According to the TV station, the owner of the BMW, 49-year-old Florence Ngwu, walked toward the truck waving a traffic cone, trying to get the driver’s attention, witnesses said.

“She was just saying, ‘Pull over. You hit a vehicle. We need information,’ The guy didn’t want to hear it. He just wanted to go,” neighbor Sean Vassell told WABC.

According to the TV station, video corroborates the eyewitness accounts, showing the driver of the white Ford 550 hit a parked car several times. Three people can then be seen rushing into the street, attempting to engage with the driver, but the vehicle sped away, sending an SUV hurtling toward Ngwu, who became pinned between the SUV and another vehicle.

The truck, which had been stolen about two hours before the hit-and-run, was later found abandoned about a mile from the South Jamaica scene, but its driver remained at large late Monday, WNBC reported.

According to the TV station, a description of the suspect has not been released, but a senior police official with direct knowledge of the case said investigators have video of the driver and are working to identify him.

Ngwu was the mother of four college-age children, WABC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
KRMG

Trial set for Jenks woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend and leaving him to bleed to death

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Jenks woman charged with stabbing her boyfriend and leaving him to bleed to death for hours will have her case heard before a jury. In October 2021, Amber Henderson, 45, stabbed her boyfriend Brent Armstrong, 54, multiple times and left the apartment as he bled to death. She returned after 10 hours and called 911 to report a stabbing, Jenks police said.
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Las Vegas man used stun gun on cat, threatened neighbor, police say

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of using a stun gun on a cat and then threatening a neighbor who attempted to stop him, authorities said. Carlos Plummer, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested May 4 and charged with two counts of willful or malicious torture of an animal, one count of torturing or injuring an animal, one count of possession and use of a stun gun by a felon and one count of harassment, according to Clark County online booking records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Cars
KRMG

Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon may be hate crime

DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas' police chief said Friday that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans.
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

Florida man arrested for popping dozens of balloons after marriage proposal

MIAMI — A man is facing charges of reckless disregard for the environment after video showed him popping balloons and letting them fall into the water at a south Florida marina. Police arrested David Torres-Bocanegra, who is charged with reckless disregard for the environment, WTVJ reported. Investigators said Torres-Bocanegra...
MIAMI, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabc#Vehicles#Traffic Cone#Wnbc#Wabc Tv
KRMG

Student threw ‘boiling hot ramen noodles’ at public school teacher, police say

BOSTON — A Boston Public Schools student has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking their teacher. According to a police report obtained by our sister station, WFXT, the student was trying to heat up ramen noodles in a school microwave on May 5 and tried to put a book in with the noodles. When the teacher told the student not to do that and tried to take the book away, the student grabbed it back.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRMG

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
KRMG

Dallas police investigating shooting of 3 Korean women at hair salon

DALLAS — Three women in Dallas were shot Wednesday afternoon after a suspect opened fire at a hair salon located in the city's Koreatown, a historically Asian district. The women suffered nonfatal injuries and were transported to a local hospital, according to police. Police told ABC News the shooting...
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

Owasso family says lightning started house fire

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family said lightning hit their house and started a fire Friday morning. Owasso and Limestone fire departments put out the fire at the home near 66th Street North and 177th East Avenue in the Stone Canyon Neighborhood. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, the family...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Shooting at Dallas hair salon may have been hate crime, police chief says

DALLAS — Three women of Korean descent who were wounded at a Dallas hair salon may have been victims of a hate crime, authorities said Friday. A man fired several shots on Wednesday at the Hair World Salon in northwest Dallas at about 2:22 p.m. CDT, KXAS-TV reported. Two employees and a customer were injured, according to the television station. The three women were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A fourth person inside the business was not injured.
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records. San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy