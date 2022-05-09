Toledo mayor to deliver virtual state of the city address

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will deliver this year’s state of the city speech in a virtual format at 5 p.m. Wednesday from the Glass City Metropark in downtown Toledo.

This year’s speech titled, “For the Betterment of Toledo,” will be presented live in its entirety on the city of Toledo Facebook page, as well as on BCAN.

A limited number of guests will be on hand and an American Sign Language interpreter will also be present at the event, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz first was elected mayor in 2017 and won a second four-year term in November, 2021.