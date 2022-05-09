ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Beyond the Headlines (5/8/2022)

By Justin Reyes
kgns.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This is...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We’re gonna see plenty of sunshine, but we might not see any rainbows for a while despite our slight chances of rain. On Friday we’ll start out in the low to mid-70s but the air will feel pretty breezy during the early morning hours, making for a nice refreshing relief.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Duron Looking to go where Few Laredoans Have Been

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - What’s better than winning one state title? Winning back to back state titles and that’s just what Martin’s Melanie Duron is looking to do come Friday in Austin, hoping to join a very exclusive club here in the Gateway City. For more headlines....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Activists demand change to Laredo’s water

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of citizens are planning to take legal action against the City of Laredo if it does not improve its public water system. Thursday morning, the citizens’ group, “AGUAS!”, Accion De Gente Unida Para Agua Segura, held a protest outside of City Hall in downtown Laredo. The group is calling on the city to resolve any violations of the Safe Water Drinking Act they may have, or they’ll be taking their fight to the courtroom.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Dustdevils Run Comes to an End

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a history making season for the Women’s Golf team at TAMIU but the Dustdevils fail to finish in the top 8 at the national tournament, seeing their season come to an end. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Just Minutes From Mexico This Edinburg, TX Home Looks Like a Resort

When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
EDINBURG, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police to hold 5K run this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to strap on a pair of their best running shoes and run in the name of the law. In celebration of National Police Week, the police department will be hosting its 5K run and walk on Saturday, May 14 at North Central Park.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Heatwaves been freaking us out!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The official start of summer isn’t until next month, but the Boys of summer are already here in south Texas!. We started our week with hot and humid conditions and it’s going to stay that way possibly until August or until another storm system makes its way to our area.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

UISD announces change of venue for Graduation Ceremonies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - United Independent School District considers the rise in hot temperatures as they announce a change in venue for their graduation ceremonies. On Friday, May 24, the school district shared the new location for the commencement ceremonies is set to be at the Sames Auto Arena. Originally...
LAREDO, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
kgns.tv

Texas law forces Meta to remove Instagram filter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Certain Instagram filters are now disabled for users in the State of Texas. It comes after the state’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against Meta which owns Instagram and Facebook, citing the company’s alleged misuse of facial recognition technology. The lawsuit says filters using...
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Rio Grande ‘unites us, doesn’t divide us,’ South Texas banker says

A bank executive who last week went with South Texas and Mexican border leaders to Washington, D.C., to promote a Binational River Park on both sides of the Rio Grande in Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, told Border Report it would not only boost the local economy, but it would preserve an important natural resource for both countries. The total cost for the 6.3 mile Binational River Park project is estimated at $500 million, Gerald "Gerry" Schwebel, executive vice president of IBC Bank in Laredo, who is part of a binational working group that is studying the project, told Border Report on Thursday.
LAREDO, TX
CBS Austin

Texas woman issues warning after botched microblading procedure

HOUSTON, Texas - A Texas woman is raising eyebrows after her eyebrow procedure went wrong. Crystal Weinstock of Richmond, outside of Houston, is speaking out and warning others following her “beyond embarrassing” microblading experience. On a Facebook post, Crystal shared she had gone to get her eyebrows microbladed...
HOUSTON, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo officials react to potential citizens’ lawsuit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials are reacting to the announcement of a lawsuit that could be filed against them because of the ongoing water issues. Thursday morning, the citizens’ group, “AGUAS!”, Accion De Gente Unida Para Agua Segura, held a protest outside of City Hall to notify the city that they plan on filing a citizens’ suit if the city doesn’t improve the public water system.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

South Texas Food Bank announces return of Empty Bowls Concert

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An event that allows people to rock out for a good cause is set to return to the Gateway City this summer. On Wednesday, the South Texas Food Bank announced the triumphant return of its Empty Bowls Fundraiser. It’s an event that has been on hiatus...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Tecos win seventh game in a row

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You can put another win on the board for the Tecolotes as they won their seventh game in a row. During the top of the third, one out but runners at the corners, Gabino Avalos needing to bear down but got that batter out in the end.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Longhorns Battle to the End in Spring Game

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was the annual Orange vs. White game for the United football team Thursday night where the game was in the balance into the final seconds, while the coaches are pleased with the progress they’ve seen over the spring. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Workforce Solutions for South Texas hiring events

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Attention all job seekers, Workforce Solutions for South Texas is having several hiring events this month that may interest you. Below are the agencies and organizations that are hiring local talent to fill in their job opening, and the days, times, and locations of each event.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo College to hold graduation ceremonies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College will hold its 75th annual commencement ceremonies to celebrate its newest group of graduates. Over 1,000 students will walk the plank to receive their associate degrees and or certifications. There will be two graduation ceremonies; the first at 1:30 p.m. will be for those...
LAREDO, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Officially Punches Ticket To Hell

Your friend in the radio business cares very little about politics, but I can't believe an elected official is recommending starving babies. If you're not aware, there's a baby food shortage right now. It's simple, one of the big manufacturing plants voluntarily shut down in February because of complaints of contaminated formula and two infant deaths. That plant is still not back online.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

UISD to make changes to dress code for new school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the school year winds down, United Independent School District is already rolling out its dress code for next year. Earlier this week, UISD sent out a letter to parents saying that students in grades pre-k to eighth grade will need to wear uniforms to school.
LAREDO, TX

