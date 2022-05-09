ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Okaloosa Co. deputies track armed kidnapper, arrested in Walton Co.

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugOey_0fYA68uy00

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Walton County deputies arrested an armed kidnapping suspect after he was tracked using the victim’s phone.

David Chambers, 21, was arrested after Walton County deputies found him parked with a woman in a Taco Bell parking lot. Okaloosa deputies were able to track Chambers using the woman’s phone.

Driver arrested for DUI after hitting patrol car on Highway 98

The woman was kidnapped by Chambers after he held a handgun to her chest and forced her into his car, according to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The woman tried to get the gun from Chambers, but it went off, hitting the dash.

After she tried to grab the gun, Chambers pulled into the parking lot where deputies were waiting for him. Bodycam footage shows a deputy asking chambers to get out of the car with his hand on his head. Chambers complies and is cuffed by the deputy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfy2K_0fYA68uy00
David Chambers

Chambers was charged with a stolen firearm by the WCSO. Chambers will be charged with kidnapping by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for bank robbery in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police arrested Anthony J. Griffin, 38 for a bank robbery on May 11. Police identified Griffin for the robbery at Regions Bank on Beal Parkway. Police located Griffin at the Quality Inn on Miracle Strip Parkway Thursday night. Officers said Griffin refused to give his name […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Calhoun Co. woman accused of stealing from PCB homeowners association

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands from a Panama City Beach condominium homeowner’s association. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators charged 42-year-old Lucinda ‘Cindy” Carey this week with one count of on-going scheme to defraud. From 2016 until 2019, Carey was the homeowner’s association manager for […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

38-year-old man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach bank

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 38-year-old man is charged with robbing a Fort Walton Beach bank on Wednesday. Fort Walton Beach Police Department has arrested Anthony Griffin, 38, of Fort Walton Beach, for the robbery at the Regions Bank on Beal Pkwy. Griffin is charged with robbery. He also...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Milton man injured in April crash near Atmore dies in Pensacola hospital

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Milton, Fla., man critically injured last month in a motorcycle crash near Atmore, Ala., has died, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday. Stephen K. Lodge, 52, died May 4 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. April...
ATMORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Okaloosa Co#Walton Co#Taco Bell#Chambers#Dui
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co Sheriff’s looking for teen suspect for shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 16-year-old suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fairfield Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred near Lillian Highway where one person was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 injured in Flomaton crash

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police were called to a crash where one person was killed and another was injured early Friday morning.  The crash happened Friday, May 13 at Old Atmore Road near Tulip Street. Officers were called to a crash involving one vehicle. When they arrived, they found two people who were injured […]
FLOMATON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMBB

Ga. woman charged with DUI manslaughter in PCB crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Senoia, Ga. woman is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge following the death of motorcyclist in a wreck on Panama City Beach. A 47-year-old was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on April 30th south on Silver Sands Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto Thomas […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Crestview Police: 3 shootings, 2 related, woman injured

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department is looking for the suspects involved in three shootings, that happened within a 24-hour period on Saturday. Police believe the same people were involved in two of the shootings that injured a woman. A Crestview resident says she was home Saturday night around...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Washington County on Interstate 10 Friday. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers tell us the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. just inside Washington County on I-10. Troopers say a pickup truck was driving west when the driver entered the grass median. They say the driver tried to get back onto the road but overcorrected, causing the truck to cross into the emergency lane and flip.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2nd arrest made in Loxley Heights homicide investigation

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police have arrested the second person in connection to a homicide investigation that happened May 5 in Loxley Heights.  Destiny Antoinette Tate was charged with aggravated assault with a gun. Tate was booked into the Baldwin County jail Wednesday, May 12, but was released only a couple of hours later.  […]
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

4 injured in University Blvd. crash, 1 tased after punching officers

UPDATE (5:04 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about the man arrested after the crash at University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road. A video surfaced which shows the man yelling at law enforcement before punching officers. Mobile Police confirmed that the man “refused to comply with officers and became unruly.” After he started to hit […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy