FORT CHADBOURNE, BRONTE, Texas – On May 12, 2022, Fort Chadbourne hosted their annual “evening with a hero” event. A crowd of nearly 500 gathered to hear a message from Medal of Honor recipient Major General Patrick Brady. He received the medal of honor for his actions in Vietnam. This is the sixth event of its kind held at the fort. It is a fundraiser for the historic site, which has never received any state or federal funding. However staff at the fort says, it also serves as a reminder to guests.

BRONTE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO