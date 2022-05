New playground will be kids' haven at convention center

Editor's Note: This week the column is being written by Gloria's mother, Dorcas. Gloria is expected back next week - Kevin Williams, Editor. “Time goes on – mercifully, time goes on, and we stand amazed. God – we don’t know all the in’s and out’s, we don’t understand all the why’s. But we know You are God. You are good, and You will sustain Gloria & her children. Even when our hearts ache and are fill of tears… even when at times it seems brutal – yet deep down, we know that, we know, that God is good ”

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO