NBA Insider Devin Booker Breaks Monty Williams Coach of the Year News

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams will reportedly be named NBA Coach of the Year for the first time. We learned the news from an NBA insider who has embedded himself deeply in the league for seven years: Suns guard Devin Booker .

Yes, Booker beat the usual insiders to the news, so he scooped Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania . Man, I wonder who leaked the news to him. The league might want to start an investigation.

Williams coached the Suns to a brilliant season. They finished 64-18 with the top seed in the Western Conference. They had the top record in the NBA by eight games over second-place Memphis. After taking the Suns to the NBA Finals last season, Williams deserved the nod this year.