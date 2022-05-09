ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Insider Devin Booker Breaks Monty Williams Coach of the Year News

By Ryan Phillips
 4 days ago

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams will reportedly be named NBA Coach of the Year for the first time. We learned the news from an NBA insider who has embedded himself deeply in the league for seven years: Suns guard Devin Booker .

Yes, Booker beat the usual insiders to the news, so he scooped Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania . Man, I wonder who leaked the news to him. The league might want to start an investigation.

Williams coached the Suns to a brilliant season. They finished 64-18 with the top seed in the Western Conference. They had the top record in the NBA by eight games over second-place Memphis. After taking the Suns to the NBA Finals last season, Williams deserved the nod this year.

Marcus Smart Had Several Options During Final Play of Bucks-Celtics and Chose the Worst One

Marcus Smart plays a big role in why the Boston Celtics win basketball games more often than not. But there are times where he just... loses his mind. It's hard to explain, yet everybody who viewed last night's Game 5 grudge match between Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks knows exactly what I'm talking about. On the final two possessions of the game for the Celtics, Marcus Smart decided it was Marcus Smart time and proceeded to get absolutely owned by Jrue Holiday twice.
Will Joel Embiid Be Too Concerned With ClutchPoints Graphic Snub to Play Well Tonight?

Joel Embiid played poorly in Game 5 against the Miami Heat, putting the Philadelphia 76ers on the brink of elimination. Many people who are handsomely compensated for their sports opinions rushed to the nearest available microphone to say Embiid — who has a broken face and messed-up hand — was unable to perform because he was too distracted and depressed after losing the NBA MVP race to Nikola Jokic. A very smart school of thought, no matter what you may have read on The Big Lead.
