Mobile River Bridge & Bayway Project funding to be discussed Tuesday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization is scheduled to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Officials are expected to consider a resolution supporting the Alabama Department of Transportation’s grant application which would assist in funding the build.

The project “framework”, announced back in December 2021 by the Eastern Shore and Mobile MPO, is scheduled to be finished in five years, maintains existing free routes across Mobile Bay and sets a maximum toll of $2.50 for passenger vehicles that would use the new infrastructure.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Daphne City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

