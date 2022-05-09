ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joshua Cohen, the late Winfred Rembert win arts Pulitzers

By HILLEL ITALIE
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Joshua Cohen's “The Netanyahus,” a comic and rigorous campus novel based on the true story of the father of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking a job in academia, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Benzion Netanyahu, who died in...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Cuba, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

Forcing homeless people into treatment can backfire. What about a firm nudge?

California's intertwined mental health and homelessness crises have become impossible to ignore: The state has an astonishing 160,000 unhoused people. In Los Angeles, an estimated 20% of them have a formal diagnosis of serious mental illness, and the county jail claims the dubious distinction of being the country's largest de facto psychiatric facility. In San Francisco, homeless deaths last year more than doubled - mostly because of overdoses. In response to the crisis and voters' restlessness on the issue, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, proposed in March tackling the problem with a sweeping new plan involving something called Care Courts that could push people with psychosis into treatment.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy