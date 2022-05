After missing two years due to COVID-19, the annual Baseball Hall of Fame Game is returning to Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York, in 2022. The game is set for Saturday, May 28, with a 1:05 PM first pitch, and a Home Run Derby event to be held before the game itself. For those who are unfamiliar, the Hall of Fame Game pits representatives from each of the 30 Major League Baseball franchises against one another, giving fans from across the country the chance to reminisce and remember the "good ol' days" deep in the heart of Central New York.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO