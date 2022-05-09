ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Border chaos? With future of Title 42 unclear, analyst discusses what happens when policy ends

By Graciela Moreno
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwUEe_0fYA4yMZ00

Many immigration advocates and Democrats have been pressuring President Joe Biden to lift Title 42, a public health order that blocks migrants at the border from seeking asylum.

But some Democrats who face tight races are expressing concern that the White House doesn't have enough of a plan to tackle the likely influx of migrants at the border once Title 42 lifts.

Action News spoke to ABC News contributor Maria Elena Salinas about the controversial policy and what could happen if Title 42 expires on May 23.

Graciela Moreno: Maria Elena, thank you for being with us today. We are talking about Title 42. Why is it such a controversial topic?

Maria Elena Salinas: It's been controversial because of the misinformation that thousands and thousands of people are going to storm the border, and that's just not the case. As we know, the situation at the border, there are thousands of people waiting there, some for up to two years, to request asylum in the United States. Many of them have been in shelters in Mexico or in makeshift camps, living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. Many of them are there because they're under Title 42. They aren't allowed to request asylum. If they approach the border, they are turned back. However, requesting asylum is their legal right, and the U.S. has a legal obligation to listen to their cases. It was the CDC who decided to lift Title 42 on May 23, saying there was no longer needed to prevent the spread of COVID. However, there is a court order right now and others pending stemming from lawsuits from Republican states. The first is a temporary restraining order so we're waiting to see if the court who placed that restraining order decides to issue a full injunction. At that point, Title 42 would not be able to be lifted, but it has been in place since the middle of 2020.

Graciela: The Biden Administration has said they plan to roll back Title 42. Do we really think this is going to happen because we know this will have an impact on midterm elections? What are your thoughts on that?

Maria Elena: It depends if you are looking at it from a political lens, from a humanitarian lens we have to remember there are thousands of people who have been waiting there and they are in legal limbo because of these lawsuits that have been pending. We don't know when he is going to do that. The issue has already had some impact on the midterm election because we see many Republican candidates have made immigration the focus of their campaigns. Immigration was a signature issue for President Trump, and it worked for him, and so some are following his playbook, but as you mentioned Democrats, there are some vulnerable Democrats who have expressed concern over the potential optics of lifting Title 42 would create if it's not handled carefully. What they fear is there will be chaos at the border if in fact the administration does not have the right measures to adequately process those thousands of people. We also have to look at the other side. There were also a lot of voters that feel they've waited too long to lift Title 42. They feel that lifting it in May is too little too late. There are a lot of advocates, a lot of human rights advocates who are upset not only at Republicans but also Democrats who are not supporting the lifting of Title 42."

Unless any action is taken before then, the CDC decided Title 42 should expire on May 23.

RELATED: Federal court grants temporary restraining order against Biden White House on border rollback

Title 42, the policy instituted in the early days of the pandemic that limited migrants entering the U.S., was due for a rollback next month.

RELATED: When Title 42 is lifted, a years-long backlog of refugee cases remains at border in Tijuana

Next month, the Biden administration plans to lift Trump-era pandemic restrictions that blocked migrants from entering the U.S. Immigrant rights advocates are concerned about what happens when that goes away.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Lawsuits#Democrats#Mexico#The White House#Action News#Abc News#Covid
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy