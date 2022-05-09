ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 13:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Noble County through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Perry, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perry. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 183 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barren FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following county, Barren. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fountain Run, Tracy, Cooktown, Dry Fork, Peter Creek and Austin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kay; Noble THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY AND NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire.
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Franklin and east central Crawford Counties through 515 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Mulberry. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Mulberry... Toney Piney This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 19 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas Southeastern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 518 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Mulberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Ozark... Mulberry Dyer... Altus Branch... Denning Etna... Meg Piney... Toney Peter Pender... Cecil Lonelm This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 16 and 30. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Northwestern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jessie, or 44 miles north of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aneta, Kloten and Logan Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 1 None 14/07 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 15/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.5 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 16/09 PM 6.0 0.2 1.9 1 Moderate
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 002 Ontonagon...Fire Weather Zone 009 Gogebic and Fire Weather Zone 084 Southern Houghton. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at http://www.michigan.gov/burnpermit...all lower case...or by calling 866-922-2876.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Marquette ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL TODAY FOR BARAGA...MARQUETTE AND DICKINSON COUNTIES DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty southwest winds as high as 25 mph, combined with low relative humidities near 25 percent and warm conditions will lead to elevated wildfire potential this afternoon across Baraga, Marquette and Dickinson counties. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Eastern Monmouth. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to aroud 65 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin Northwestern Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Antigo around 235 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE REGION WITH REDUCED VISIBILITIES Areas of fog have developed across the Midlands and Central Savannah River Area resulting in reduced visibilities which will impact travel this morning. Fog, dense in some locations, will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times, and is likely to be variable. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances and leave extra distance ahead of you. Visibilities should improve between 8 am and 9 am.
BURKE COUNTY, GA

