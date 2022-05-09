ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas Southeastern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 518 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Mulberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Ozark... Mulberry Dyer... Altus Branch... Denning Etna... Meg Piney... Toney Peter Pender... Cecil Lonelm This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 16 and 30. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 208 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON LYON O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PLYMOUTH SIOUX IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA IDA WOODBURY IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON LINCOLN LYON MURRAY NOBLES PIPESTONE ROCK IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA DAKOTA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, BATTLE CREEK, CHEROKEE, FULDA, GEORGE, HARTLEY, HAWARDEN, HENDRICKS, HOLSTEIN, HULL, IDA GROVE, INWOOD, IVANHOE, JACKSON, LAKE BENTON, LAKEFIELD, LARCHWOOD, LE MARS, LUVERNE, MARSHALL, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, ORANGE CITY, PIPESTONE, ROCK RAPIDS, ROCK VALLEY, SANBORN, SHELDON, SIBLEY, SIOUX CENTER, SIOUX CITY, SLAYTON, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, TYLER, WINDOM, AND WORTHINGTON.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Franklin and east central Crawford Counties through 515 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Mulberry. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Mulberry... Toney Piney This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 19 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Osage County through 415 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Marland, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Osage County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Jasper. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Wheeler, Bogota, Rose Hill, Latona, Newton Lake and Sam Parr State Park.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 002 Ontonagon...Fire Weather Zone 009 Gogebic and Fire Weather Zone 084 Southern Houghton. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at http://www.michigan.gov/burnpermit...all lower case...or by calling 866-922-2876.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas Northeastern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 440 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bonanza, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Pocola Arkoma... Hackett Bonanza... Cameron Excelsior... Fort Smith Regional Airport Jenny Lind... Rock Island Central City... Scullyville Witcherville... Braden Mill Creek... Rye Hill Jenson This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 10 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Cook; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Tift; Turner; Worth DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lee, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Cook, Berrien, Lowndes and Lanier Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin Northwestern Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Antigo around 235 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Portage; Shawano; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood VERY DRY AIR AND GUSTY WINDS WILL MAKE FOR INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON Relative humidities of 18 to 25 percent and winds gusting to 20 to 30 mph will make for increased fire potential this afternoon. Be careful with any outdoor activity that could produce sparks or flames. Burning restrictions may be in effect for some areas.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Marquette ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL TODAY FOR BARAGA...MARQUETTE AND DICKINSON COUNTIES DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty southwest winds as high as 25 mph, combined with low relative humidities near 25 percent and warm conditions will lead to elevated wildfire potential this afternoon across Baraga, Marquette and Dickinson counties. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEADLE BON HOMME BROOKINGS CHARLES MIX CLAY DAVISON DOUGLAS HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER UNION YANKTON
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Jenkins; Screven; Tattnall DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

