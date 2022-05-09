ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Seeing smoke on the Cohasset Ridge? Don't worry you're supposed to

By Ashley Gardner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY. Calif. — A Cal Fire fuel reduction project on the Cohasset Ridge has produced smoke that is...

PG&E's massive undergrounding project: a behind-the-scenes look

NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — As California prepares for one of the driest summers on record, the horror of past Northstate fires remains fresh in people's minds. "It wasn’t easy to rebuild," said Lance Richards, who lost his home in the Carr Fire. "But we managed to get something here, so we’re happy. We miss the old place, but we do what we can, you know?
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: Debra Lucero, Butte County District 2 Supervisor Incumbent

CHICO, Calif. — Sitting Butte County District 2 Supervisor Debra Lucero is being challenged by two political newcomers this election cycle, one, in particular, coming to the table with heavy financial backing. Even so, she says her eyes remain on the next term where homelessness, mental illnesses, food insecurity and the drought are areas she hopes to address.
CAL FIRE stops vegetation fire between Bangor, Kelly Ridge

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, MAY 11, 3:52 PM:. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews have stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire burning in rural Butte County. According to officials, the fire, named the Fox Fire, burned 0.93 acres off of Romo Road near Swedes Flat Road, between Bangor and the Kelly Ridge area.
Northbound Highway 99 temporarily blocked by crash near Butte/Tehama county line

VINA, Calif. — UPDATE, MAY 13, 5:32 PM:. Caltrans District 2 says traffic is returning to normal on SR-99 near the Butte/Tehama county line following a multi-vehicle crash. Northbound Highway 99 is blocked near the Tehama-Butte County line due to a multiple-vehicle traffic collision. Caltrans District 2 says SR...
Chico designates alternate locations for homeless

CHICO, Calif — The City of Chico has identified three alternate sites for the homeless as it begins camping enforcement. The sites are meant to be places where a homeless person may go to avoid enforcement for at least sixty days only in instances when the Torres Shelter or the City’s shelter site are deemed an inappropriate space for that person.
California fire destroys mansions

A wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. The flames were fanned by gusty ocean winds but they were dying down Wednesday night. No injuries were reported but several streets were ordered evacuated. Allie Rasmus reports.
Yurok Tribe calls for changing offensive mountain peak name

KLAMATH, Calif. — In the coastal mountains, there exists a peak with what the Yurok Tribe believes is a racist name — and members of the tribe are telling government leaders that the title has got to go. The Northern California mountain peak currently known as “Squaw Tit,”...
Convoy honors fallen Red Bluff Firefighter Darin Banks

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A convoy in recognition of a fallen firefighter came to an end in Red Bluff on Thursday. Darin Banks worked for Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression. Banks was killed May 6 when a tree fell on him in Calaveras. He was just 26-years-old. Banks leaves behind...
New Humboldt County COVID-19 numbers

EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, Humboldt County Public Health reported one new COVID-19-related hospitalization. Between May 3 and May 10, the county reported 257 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in addition to 70 new probable cases. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 17, 772.
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Del Norte County

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Public health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Del Norte County. These new cases bring the number up to 48 confirmed cases this week with no new deaths reported. One new hospitalization was reported along with 66 active cases. Within the last two weeks,...
In California, the world’s largest legal weed market is going up in smoke

KAREN AND TOM HESSLER moved to their remote corner of Humboldt County, California, in 1971. Distrust of the government during the Vietnam war and a desire to live off the land drove them to settle in Ettersburg, some 225 miles (360km) north of San Francisco. “We thought we’d come out into the wilderness, and we could just do our thing,” Mrs Hessler says. The only way to get to the Hesslers’ farm is to navigate miles of serpentine dirt roads through northern California’s towering redwoods. The isolation that so intrigued “back to the land” hippies like the Hesslers also turned Humboldt County into the cannabis capital of California—and, therefore, America.
Local businesses in Humboldt suffer from on-going broken windows

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Local businesses in Humboldt County have been victims of vandalization, and one local business owner says his windows have been getting broken into more frequently. The business manager at Revolution Bicycle in Arcata, Andrew Spickerman, says window vandalization has gone up since the pandemic began. Spickerman...
Humboldt Bay Fire holds badge pinning ceremony

EUREKA, Calif. — For the first time since the pandemic began, Humboldt Bay Fire held a badge pinning ceremony to recognize and promote some of the hard-working firefighters that protect their community on a daily basis. Family, friends, and community members were invited to gather at the Humboldt Bay...
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: John Greene, Shasta County Sheriff

REDDING, Calif. — Four years after his first campaign for Shasta County Sheriff John Greene is once again asking voters to consider him when they fill out their ballots. Greene, a retired Shasta County Sheriff Sergeant, ran and lost to Tom Bosenko in 2018 only to see Bosenko retire and be replaced by two appointees. First Undersheriff Eric Magrini who eventually took a position with Shasta County Administration and then by former Anderson Police Chief and current Sheriff Michael Johnson.
