SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The proposed Jubilee project in Santa Rosa County has community members and some commissioners concerned. The project is a massive 2,700-acre development proposal that would bring homes, commercial properties, biking trails, and even a lake to the Pace community. 850 acres will be dedicated to green space, while some of the plots of land will be agricultural plots for farming.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO