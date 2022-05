Police are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a motorcycle on the far West side of town. The incident happened on Wednesday at around 6 p.m. at Culebra and FM 1560. According to officials, the car and motorcycle were both driving westbound on Culebra. The car was turning into a parking lot and the driver of the motorcycle was in the bicycle lane when they both collided killing the 20-year-old motorcyclist.

WEST, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO