Tina Fey Says Kevin Spacey Hit on Her at an SNL After-Party

 4 days ago
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler revealed some unlikely gossip over the weekend during an "In Conversation" event at Netflix is a Joke: The Festival. According to Yahoo Entertainment, when asked about the "most famous person" to hit on her, Fey offered an unexpected answer — Kevin Spacey. "This...

