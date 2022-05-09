Tina Fey Says Kevin Spacey Hit on Her at an SNL After-Party

Norm Macdonald was an intensely private man. The Saturday Night Live star was an old-fashioned comedian, one who preferred to throw out hilarious anecdotes and humorous asides without devolving anything too specific from his private life. Even his own memoir, 2016's Based on a True Story, favored fabulism and absurdism over being a completely proper-and-true autobiography. Fans only got a passing glimpse into the ace comedian's life — if any real glimpse at all — when he performed on stage, and the depths of his privacy proved to be shocking and devastating when it was announced that Macdonald passed away in September, at 61, after a private, nearly decade-long battle with acute leukemia. And even several months after his death, we're still discovering long-kept secrets from the late comedian.
