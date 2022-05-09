ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Father: ‘I really didn’t see my baby until she was at the morgue’

By Lisa Dandridge
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — John Bean knows heartache and pain, and that is because his daughter was murdered.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies said his daughter, Trenishia Bean, was murdered inside her southeast Shelby County home in 2015. She was just 24 years old.

Bean remembers getting that early morning call from Trenishia’s mother.

Trenishia Bean

“She was just screaming,” he said. “I really couldn’t understand it, but she just said she’s gone. I just literally stopped breathing. I had to gather myself.”

Bean then rushed over to his daughter’s home praying the news was not true.

“Once I turned the corner, it was just a sea of blue lights,” he said. “I couldn’t see the house for the lights.”

Deputies said Trenishia’s boyfriend reported her murder. She was shot multiple times.

“I wanted to go up to see or to try to find out what was going on, and they wouldn’t let me because it was a crime scene,” Bean said. “I really didn’t see my baby until she was at the morgue.”

Trenishia’s family also said her three-year-old daughter was inside the home when her body was discovered.

“I really believe it was a home invasion and they was probably hoping that no one was home, and she was,” Bean said. “And my guess would be she knew the person or whoever it was, and they just felt like they couldn’t leave her alive.”

Deputies flagged several clues outside the couple’s home, such as hair and boots, but Bean said he’s still waiting on his daughter’s killer to be bought to justice seven years later.

“You’re not only a murderer, you’re also a thief,” Bean said. “You robbed me, you robbed my entire family, you robbed my grandbaby of a mother.”

If you know who killed Trenishia Bean, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket. All calls are confidential.

