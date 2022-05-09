ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Javares Stanback: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
Senior track and field athlete Javares Stanback has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

ROCKINGHAM — Senior track and field athlete Javares Stanback has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

Making his name well known around the state this spring, Stanback impressed for the Richmond Senior High School boys’ team during the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet.

Earning his first career recognition, Stanback was crowned the SAC’s champion in one event, and the conference runner-up in another, all during his first season of competing.

Athletic Profile

Age: 18

Birthday: Dec. 4, 2003

Year: Senior

Spring Sport: Track & Field

Events: Long jump, High jump, 4x200 relay

Years on Varsity: 1 year

Experience: 1 year

“JUMPING TO A CHAMPIONSHIP” WITH JAVARES STANBACK

The Richmond boys’ and girls’ track and field teams recently competed in the SAC championship at Southern Lee High School, both placing fourth overall out of seven teams.

Stanback, who competes in three events, blew away the competition in the long jump to be named the SAC champion. It was the first time in his career that he’d won a conference championship in an individual event.

He leapt out to a final distance of 21 feet, 0.5 inches, which was over a foot farther than the second-place finisher. It was also a new personal record for Stanback in the event.

The next closest jumper was Noland Chappel of Union Pines High School, who finished with a mark of 19 feet, 9 inches.

In his second individual event, Stanback closed out the regular season with a runner-up placement in the high jump.

He cleared the bar at an impressive 6 feet, 3 inches, just two inches shorter than winner Shaun Thomas (Pinecrest High School) and one inch short of his PR

Stanback is also a member of the 4x200-meter relay team, running the third leg. The Raiders clocked in with a time of 1:38.14, but didn’t place.

The Raiders and Stanback will now prepare for the NCHSAA 4A Mideast regional meet, which will be held at Apex Friendship High School on Saturday.

Senior Javares Stanback participates in the long jump during a meet earlier this spring. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSES WITH JAVARES STANBACK

ROSports: How’s it feel to be the SAC champion in the long jump and runner-up in the high jump? What allowed you to be successful in the championship?

Stanback: “It feels pretty good knowing that I did so well in my first season. Watching everybody out there jump and be really good, I just went out there and competed. I was a little surprised because this is my first year, but I’ve been pretty successful.

“I’ve practiced a lot and Coach (Reggie) Miller has taught me the right way to jump. I focus on my steps and I’ve been able to learn a lot by watching others. Me and Chris Ellerbe work hard every day.”

ROSports: As you prepare for regionals and states, what are you doing to get ready? And what are your goals to finish your career?

Stanback: “I’m drinking lots of water to stay hydrated so I’m able to stay loose and jump. I’ve also been running at practice to keep my legs fresh and ready to go.

“My goals are to be the best and finish No. 1 at regionals. And I just want to compete to the best of my ability and qualify for states.”

ROSports: What has been your favorite memory the past four years as a mult-sport student athlete at Richmond?

Stanback: “The love from all the coaches has been great. We have such a great staff here and all the coaches, no matter what sport, want you to succeed.

“This is a special school and I wouldn’t want it to have been any different. I’m always going to be a Raider.”

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week soon.

