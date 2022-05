Sheldon, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy customers in parts of Sheldon experienced two electric service interruptions Thursday. MidAmerican Energy spokesman Geoff Greenfield says the first incident occurred just before 2:45 Thursday afternoon, near 10th Street and Washington Avenue. Greenfield says that incident happened when a higher voltage overhead line dropped onto a lower voltage line below it, leading to an outage that affected 800 customers. Additionally, the incident caused a brief surge that affected three homes, resulting in a fire at one of those homes. He says MidAmerican crews restored about a third of those 800 customers just before 4:00, and all but four customers shortly after 4:30. Crews restored the remaining four customers just after 6:15.

SHELDON, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO