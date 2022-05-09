ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Johnny B. Seal

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHURCH HILL – Johnny B. Seal entered into his father’s mansion on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was born in Treadway in Hawkins County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Seal; sisters, Marie Chappell and Wanda Rogers; infant sister, Dorothy Nadine; brothers, Jack Seal and Bud...

KINGSPORT - Alvin Ballinger, 92, of Kingsport went to be with Lord Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Alvin retired from the Kingsport Press with 35 years of services. He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army having served in the Korean War where his duties included heavy equipment operator and the installation of landing strips.
KINGSPORT - Virginia Myers Quillen, 97 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Preston Place II. She was born in Sullivan County on March 17, 1925, to the late Elbert and Sylvia Wilson Myers. Virginia was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and...
CHURCH HILL – Edith Pauline (Manis) Dinsmore, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022, with her family by her side. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jessie Hartgrove and Rev. Ed Maynord officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession.
BLOUNTVILLE - Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in Heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88. Public services were postponed at that time due to public health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. The family of Barbara Frye will receive friends from 2:00 PM...
KINGSPORT - Gavin Ross Carter, 14, of Kingsport, was called to his perfect rest on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
2nd Timothy 4-7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:. ELIZABETHTON - Elmer Brenard Roache, Sr., 79, Elizabethton went to be with his Lord Monday, May 9, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born October 29, 1942, in Kingsport to the late Robert & Juanita Queen Roache. Elmer was a good Christian man who trusted in Jesus for his salvation and his prayer was that his family would do the same. He like to deer and turkey hunt. He was an avid Tennessee Vol Fan and watching the Atlanta Braves baseball with his son Brenard. He was retired from Rainbo Bakery. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
MOUNT CARMEL - Wayne Hensley, 81, of Mount Carmel, born on September 24, 1940, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 9, 2022. Wayne was born to the late Roscoe Hensley and Marie (Sproles) Hensley. He married the love of his life, “Sweetheart Rosie” on February 16, 1963, where they shared fifty-eight years together. Wayne’s legacy as a loving husband, father, brother, and pawpaw will forever be remembered.
In 2004, on a beautiful 16th day of June, Lucas Jan Kazmier came into this world. A beautiful baby boy, he grew to be a kind, funny, charismatic and handsome young man with so much talent. On May 9, 2022, Lucas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
MOUNT CARMEL – Linda Sue (Snapp) Carpenter, 68, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence. Linda was born in Kingsport and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She retired from Hawkins County School System after a 30 plus year career as a speech therapist. She...
KINGSPORT - Geraldine Hickman, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
NORTON, VA - Marilyn S. Teasley, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022, at home in Norton, VA. Marilyn was raised in glory to meet her Heavenly Father and to reunite with her predeceased family members including her husband of 67 years Glenn Teasley, her son Randy Teasley, her daughter Kathy Teasley Adkins, her granddaughter Tess Teasley and her great-granddaughter Elliana Fitzpatrick.
KINGSPORT - Rebecca Kay Sharrett, 63, of Kingsport, passed away May 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving husband, son and family. Rebecca was born October 4, 1958. She graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School; she was an assistant manager at McDonalds for 13 years. Rebecca was a member of Temple Baptist Church, she loved the Lord and her family with all her heart and soul, all her life she prayed daily.
KINGSPORT - Jerry Adril Fields, 82, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Orchard View Rehab Center, Kingsport, TN. Jerry was born in Scott County, VA on September 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Barnie Robert and Lizzie Belle (Begley) Fields.
CHURCH HILL - Barbara A. McMurray, 69, Church Hill, TN went Home to with her Lord and loved ones, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her residence after a brief illness. Barbara was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 29, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Orbin and Virginia (Carter) Lane.
On May 10, 2022, God received another Angel. Billy Joe Shupe was an avid fisherman, woodsman, master carpenter and all-around jack of all trades. Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Etta Barnett; father, Joe Kern; 2 brothers, Darrell and Don Kern; mother and father-in-law, Fancler and Lokeel Mutter; grandson, Calum Shupe; special brother-in-law, James Boggs.
Haysley Rilee Abernethy, infant daughter of Tim Abernethy and Kaitlyn Dunn Abernethy, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Haysley was a fighter all the way through the pregnancy. She was very loved by all of her family and will be greatly missed. Other than her parents, Haysley is survived her...
Tyler Joseph Cerone was born March 3, 1997, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He died in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 1, where he likely played many baseball games growing up. He was lovingly adopted by the late Roy Joseph Cerone, and his wife Mary Drew. He is survived by his mother Mary Drew Parson. He had a supportive extended family including his surviving aunt Edy Cerone and his late granny Mary Nelle Cerone-Trent. He grew up with and is survived by his first cousins Samuel and Kelsey Copeland and many other cousins.
The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and Jonesborough Novelty Band will host "Songs of the Railroad" on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support construction for the new community center located behind the church. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair.
Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.
CHURCH HILL — Cardinal Glass Industries held a flag-raising ceremony and dedication on Thursday at the request of its employees in honor of the factory now being owned by an American company. The company raised the flag, 38 feet long and 20 feet tall, on a 100-foot flagpole. At...
