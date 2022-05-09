Brenda Kay Riner

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.

