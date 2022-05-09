ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Brenda Kay Riner

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Brenda Kay Riner, 68, of Kingsport, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville after a brief illness. Born in Kingsport where she resided most of her life, Brenda was a 1972 graduate of Lynn View High...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Barbara Maupin Frye

BLOUNTVILLE - Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in Heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88. Public services were postponed at that time due to public health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. The family of Barbara Frye will receive friends from 2:00 PM...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gavin Ross Carter

KINGSPORT - Gavin Ross Carter, 14, of Kingsport, was called to his perfect rest on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley, age 93, Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mrs. Penley was born September 18, 1928, in Watauga County, NC, and the daughter of the late John Frederick & Letha Ann Yates Baird. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Penley in 1998, son, John Frederick “Freddie” Penley, one granddaughter, Letha Marie Snodgrass and several brothers and sisters.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edith Pauline (Manis) Dinsmore

CHURCH HILL – Edith Pauline (Manis) Dinsmore, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022, with her family by her side. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jessie Hartgrove and Rev. Ed Maynord officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Myers Quillen

KINGSPORT - Virginia Myers Quillen, 97 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Preston Place II. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Geraldine Hickman

KINGSPORT - Geraldine Hickman, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marilyn S. Teasley

NORTON, VA - Marilyn S. Teasley, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022, at home in Norton, VA. Marilyn was raised in glory to meet her Heavenly Father and to reunite with her predeceased family members including her husband of 67 years Glenn Teasley, her son Randy Teasley, her daughter Kathy Teasley Adkins, her granddaughter Tess Teasley and her great-granddaughter Elliana Fitzpatrick.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rebecca Kay Sharrett

KINGSPORT - Rebecca Kay Sharrett, 63, of Kingsport, passed away May 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving husband, son and family. Rebecca was born October 4, 1958. She graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School; she was an assistant manager at McDonalds for 13 years. Rebecca was a member of Temple Baptist Church, she loved the Lord and her family with all her heart and soul, all her life she prayed daily.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elmer Brenard Roache, Sr.

2nd Timothy 4-7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:. ELIZABETHTON - Elmer Brenard Roache, Sr., 79, Elizabethton went to be with his Lord Monday, May 9, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born October 29, 1942, in Kingsport to the late Robert & Juanita Queen Roache. Elmer was a good Christian man who trusted in Jesus for his salvation and his prayer was that his family would do the same. He like to deer and turkey hunt. He was an avid Tennessee Vol Fan and watching the Atlanta Braves baseball with his son Brenard. He was retired from Rainbo Bakery. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Sue (Snapp) Carpenter

MOUNT CARMEL – Linda Sue (Snapp) Carpenter, 68, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence. Linda was born in Kingsport and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She retired from Hawkins County School System after a 30 plus year career as a speech therapist. She...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lucas Kazmier

In 2004, on a beautiful 16th day of June, Lucas Jan Kazmier came into this world. A beautiful baby boy, he grew to be a kind, funny, charismatic and handsome young man with so much talent. On May 9, 2022, Lucas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
GRUNDY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Adril Fields

KINGSPORT - Jerry Adril Fields, 82, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Orchard View Rehab Center, Kingsport, TN. Jerry was born in Scott County, VA on September 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Barnie Robert and Lizzie Belle (Begley) Fields.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Barbara A. McMurray

CHURCH HILL - Barbara A. McMurray, 69, Church Hill, TN went Home to with her Lord and loved ones, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her residence after a brief illness. Barbara was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 29, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Orbin and Virginia (Carter) Lane.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and Jonesborough Novelty Band will host "Songs of the Railroad" on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support construction for the new community center located behind the church. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tyler Joseph Cerone

Tyler Joseph Cerone was born March 3, 1997, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He died in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 1, where he likely played many baseball games growing up. He was lovingly adopted by the late Roy Joseph Cerone, and his wife Mary Drew. He is survived by his mother Mary Drew Parson. He had a supportive extended family including his surviving aunt Edy Cerone and his late granny Mary Nelle Cerone-Trent. He grew up with and is survived by his first cousins Samuel and Kelsey Copeland and many other cousins.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billy Joe Shupe

HILTONS, VA -- Billy Joe Shupe, 65, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Vivian Rena Droke

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kiwanis Club of Kingsport working to build future leaders

KINGSPORT — The Kiwanis Club of Kingsport is sponsoring a new chapter of Kiwanis Builders Club at Sullivan Heights Middle School. It also sponsors a Builders Club at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport. Builders Club is the largest service organization for middle school and junior high...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee Senate honors Corrections Officer and Administrator Amy Clark

ELIZABETHTON — Local resident Amy Clark was recently honored by the Tennessee Senate in a proclamation of her years service to her community in a number of ways, including her work as a correctional officer. The Senate proclamation takes note of Clark’s career of serving her fellow citizens, which...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Stone Piano Studio students spreading joy of music

KINGSPORT — Students of Carol Stone Piano Studio have been very active spreading the joy of music through performing. On April 10, the Kingsport Music Club presented a recital at First Presbyterian Church. Three students — Emmy Nannenga, Jessie Gu and Sadie Farmer — from Carol Stone Piano Studio performed beautifully. The event was followed by the Appalachian Music Teachers Association audition held at East Tennessee State University. Participants in the auditions included Farmer, Gu, Joleen Liang and Esme Lin. Liang and Lin joined Stone (inset) for the Appalachian Music Teachers Association Honors Recital.
KINGSPORT, TN

