NJ mall shoppers get anonymous Mother’s Day cash surprise
By Rick Rickman
92.7 WOBM
4 days ago
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A generous man with a bag rained cold hard cash down from the second-floor balcony at a Monmouth County mall Sunday in celebration of New Jersey moms. "Happy Mother's Day everyone," the man said to the shoppers below at the Freehold Raceway Mall as he tossed the dough...
Why am I never in the right place at the right time? Someone decided to have some fun in New Jersey by being the polar opposite of Scrooge McDuck. A money-throwing mystery man, made it rain from the Freehold Raceway Mall second floor. You read this right, he was taking cash out of a bag and tossing it over the railing and it was all caught on camera.
On Mother’s Day, shoppers at a mall in Freehold, New Jersey were showered with cash as they shopped. A mystery man was walking along the mall’s mezzanine, pulling bills from a bag and throwing them in the air, where they drifted down to people in the courtyard below.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Ground-level shoppers at New Jersey’s Freehold Raceway Mall encountered their very own fairy godfather Sunday, as a mystery man shouted greetings from the second floor and tossed handfuls of cash over the railing. “Happy Mother’s Day,” the man yelled, showering shoppers below with money...
