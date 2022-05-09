ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old boy missing from Salem, police say

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM CITY, N.J. - Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy who they said was abducted from Salem County....

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Police: 40-year-old Willingboro man found shot and killed in the City of Burlington

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Officials in Burlington County are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old Willingboro man that occurred in the City of Burlington. Officers on patrol heard gunshots early Thursday, around 3 a.m. and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Dominick Santiago inside an SUV. He was shot multiple times, according to authorities.
BURLINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Salem County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
County
Salem County, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Woman found dead in Burlington County motel room

MAPLE SHA - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating an "apparent homicide" after a woman was found dead inside a motel room Wednesday morning. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on the 2800 block of Route 73 for a report of an unresponsive woman.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
CBS Philly

Nearly 24 Shots Fired At Convenience Store In Philadelphia’s Olney Section; Man Treated For Minor Injury, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunmen who opened fire at an Olney convenience store. The incident happened at the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Tabor Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. About two dozen shell casings littered the scene. Investigators say at least two people opened fire outside of the shop and the gunfire continued when they went inside of the store. A 22-year-old man was treated at the scene with a cut to his head. But no life threatening injuries have been reported. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 47, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed in Kensington

KENSINGTON - A highly charged and violent 24 hours culminates in the shooting death of a 47-year-old man, Philadelphia Police officials say. Officers were called to the 1800 block of East Hilton Street Friday afternoon, about 3:30, on the report of gunshots. Responding officers found the 47-year-old victim shot multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Relatives charged after 3-year-old died at San Jose church exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people have now been arrested and charged following the death of a 3-year-old girl at a church exorcism in San Jose. San Jose police on Friday identified the girl's uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, 19, and her grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 59, as the newest suspects to be arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse. They were arrested on Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Amber Alert
phl17.com

Woman found dead inside a Edwin Place home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was found dead inside a North Philadelphia residence Friday morning. The incident happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8:02 am. According to police, a 44-year-old woman was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 8:19 am, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4-Year-Old Lincoln Walker Found After Amber Alert Issued For Salem County Boy

SALEM, N.J. (CBS) — A multi-state search is over after a Salem County, New Jersey boy at the center of an Amber Alert was found safe. Four-year-old Lincoln Walker was found safe Monday afternoon at a Wawa on Dupont Highway in New Castle, Delaware. An Amber Alert was issued after he disappeared from Cedar Grove Apartments in Salem, New Jersey. Lincoln is in the custody of Delaware State Police and will be reunited with his mother. Police say the boy is OK. A suspect is in custody.      
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

2 badly hurt in Port Richmond triple shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a masked gunman who police say shot three people Wednesday night in Philadelphia. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of Aramingo Avenue and Ann Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police Captain John Walker told reporters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest New Castle Woman for Felony Assault Following Stabbing Incident

The Delaware State Police have arrested Gloria Williams, 72, of New Castle, DE, in connection with a stabbing that took place at the Hollywood Motel. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Motel located at 145 South Dupont Highway, New Castle. The investigation revealed a 57-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with Williams over a suspected theft. The argument escalated and eventually turned physical. After the subjects were separated, a short period later the victim attempted to throw William’s walker in the dumpster. During this action, Williams produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper extremity. The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy