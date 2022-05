A new method of lie detection shows that lie tellers who are made to multi-task while being interviewed are easier to spot. It is well documented that lying during interviews takes up more cognitive energy than telling the truth. A new study by the University of Portsmouth has found that investigators who used this finding to their advantage by asking a suspect to carry out an additional, secondary task while being questioned were more likely to expose lie tellers. The extra brain power needed to concentrate on a secondary task (other than lying) was particularly challenging for lie tellers.

