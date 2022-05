It's back! The 26th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee is officially open. If you've never been, you're missing out. It will be open every weekend until Sunday, June 5th 2022 (06-05-22) so make plans now to visit this incredible festival. If you're into kings, queens, knights, and all things medieval you'll find it there. Plus it's only a short 3.5 hours away from Lawton, Fort Sill in Muskogee, OK.

