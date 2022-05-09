Police search for man involved in State College assault

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — State College Police are looking for a man who they said was involved in an assault outside of a dry cleaning business.

The assault took place April 22 around 3:07 a.m. outside of Balfurd’s at 215 S Atherton Street, according to police. This unknown man is considered a person of interest:

Photo via the State College Police Department.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man should call the police department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online by clicking here .

