Police search for man involved in State College assault

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — State College Police are looking for a man who they said was involved in an assault outside of a dry cleaning business.

The assault took place April 22 around 3:07 a.m. outside of Balfurd’s at 215 S Atherton Street, according to police. This unknown man is considered a person of interest:

Photo via the State College Police Department.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man should call the police department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online by clicking here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

