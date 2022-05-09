KCPD identifies 4 victims in 3 recent homicide cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department have released the names of four victims from three recent homicides.

Officers responded to a shooting scene just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5. The shooting happened near East Gregory Boulevard and James A. Reed Road , near the Floral Hills Funeral Home and cemetery. A gunshot victim was found outside a residence. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Eric Verner, was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Friday, May 6, just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the area of East 2nd Street and Lydia Avenue near the railroad tracks. Officers found two victims, a man and a woman, in a wooded area suffering from apparent trauma. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified them as 50-year-old Eugene Shaw and 52-year-old Marcia Boring.

The same day, officers responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 37th Street and Wayne Avenue . When officers arrived on scene they found a man unresponsive in a front yard of a home, south of the intersection. He was pronounced dead on scene and has been identified as 20-year-old Maurice Boudreaux-Boone.

No arrests or suspects have been named in these three cases. Anyone with any information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

