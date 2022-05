FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne BMX officials say a memorial honoring the memory of a teen who was killed while BMX racing was stolen sometime this week. Track operator Barney Goodwin says 15-year-old Carson Stoffel of Huntington died in 2019 while racing in Illinois. The Fort Wayne BMX team made a sign to honor Carson, who used to race at the track and put it on display.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO