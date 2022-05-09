ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Mendick sitting for White Sox Monday

By Aidan McGrath
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox did not include Danny Mendick in their lineup for Monday's game...

ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
FanSided

Josh Donaldson throws massive shade at Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman

The Yankees were not happy with Blue Jays starter Yimi Garcia for plunking Josh Donaldson. Yet, it could be Donaldson’s feud with Toronto catcher Tyler Heineman that started it all. Donaldson did admit he had ‘words’ with Tyler Heineman before the at-bat, leading the Yankees to wonder if that...
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill on Cardinals bench versus Baltimore

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
numberfire.com

Guardians' Myles Straw sitting on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Straw will move to the bench on Wednesday with Oscar Mercado starting in center field. Mercado will bat ninth versus right-hander Vince Velasquez and Chicago. numberFire's models project Mercado for 9.9...
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates pitcher was stunned after being denied on obvious strike

A badly-blown call by an umpire left Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe absolutely stunned on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take two of three in the series. Crowe was summoned to pitch in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Crowe was facing Trea Turner with a runner on third and one out. He threw a 1-0 breaking ball for what should have been a strike, but umpire Jansen Visconti somehow missed the call.
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios out of Dodgers' Friday lineup against Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is not starting in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rios will take a break after Justin Turner was chosen as Friday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Rios has accounted for a 19% barrel rate and a .227...
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. McGuire will catch for right-hander Vince Velasquez on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 6.1...
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelenic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting in right field. Moore will bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1...
numberfire.com

Mets' Luis Guillorme batting eighth on Wednesday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Guillorme will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Guillorme for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
