ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Update on the effort to convert the interior of Plymouth Meeting Mall to office space

morethanthecurve.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January of 2021, MoreThanTheCurv.com reported that PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, was working with CBRE, a commercial real estate company, to bring non-traditional mall uses to the mall. Uses described as possible were life science, light industrial, education, and multi-use office. Over the weekend we...

morethanthecurve.com

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Spring-fresh Menus Are Popping Up All Over Montgomery County

Annamarie's Place tropical mango salad.Image via Facebook. As the calendar puts us solidly in the middle of Spring, we have seen our fill of wild and wacky weather, from 70-degree days to a messy snowy slush the next day, all within 24 hours. But if there is one thing we can depend on, it’s the many restaurants in Montgomery County that offer the best food, and spring is evident in their latest menu offerings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Sophisticated and Luxurious Blue Bell Estate with Lake View is Back on the Market

Build in 2021, this magnificent estate is stately and sophisticated, evident in the ] solid marble entryway, Palladium windows, custom metal-worked French doors, custom-trimmed walkways and archways, and in the elegant fireplaces. Seven bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, each with the touches and finishes that make this house a showpiece. 13,995 sq...
BLUE BELL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Plymouth, PA
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
phl17.com

The Bucks County Brick Shop is LEGO heaven in Chalfont, PA

If you like LEGOs, you’ll love this! There’s an all-new shop in Chalfont that’s a LEGO lover’s heaven! It’s a unique store filled with rare LEGOs, LEGO sets, Minifigures, etc. Find more details on Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/BucksCountyBrickShop/
CHALFONT, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 617 Ford Street, #4 | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 617 Ford Street, #4 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 and half bathroom cottage in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! Enter the unit from a private alleyway and into your spacious living room! The entire unit features gorgeous laminate flooring throughout. The half bathroom is just off of the living room as well as the laundry area and a dry bar with wine and wine glass storage. Through the living room is the brand new kitchen that offers custom white shaker cabinetry, a subway tiled backsplash, as well as stainless steel appliances. The upstairs offers two generously sized bedrooms, both with closet space. The full hallway bathroom offers a stall shower with custom tile surrounds. Just off of the upstairs is a private deck, a great spot for enjoying your morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine! There is also patio space on the first floor as well! Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476 and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Thursdays in Conshy is a Conshohocken-wide summer happy series taking place every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. over the summer (June, July, August) at 12 participating locations.

Enter to win $100 towards a happy hour at the participating bar and restaurant of your choice. The contest closes on May 31st. The winner will be announced on June 2nd. Over the summer, there will be a series of industry happy hours in Conshohocken. If you are interested in helping organize or sponsoring your industry’s happy hour email kevin@burbmedia.com.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Commercial Real Estate#Fitness#Preit#The Plymouth Meeting Mall#Cbre#Morethanthecurve Com#Strategy Communications#Whole Foods#Dave Buster#Amc Movie Theatre
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie tables plans for new Wawa, Chick-fil-A expansion

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission again tabled modifications to a plan previously approved and submitted by Wawa Inc. The company is proposing to build a 2,030-square-foot drive-thru restaurant on a 1-acre site at the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to the Movie Tavern and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. The site is vacant currently.
MACUNGIE, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Mochi Ring Donut coming to Conshohocken

MoreThanTheCurve.com has confirmed that Mochi Ring Donut has signed a lease for 101 Fayette Street (the former Jimmy John’s) in Conshohocken. Samuel Thiers of Metro Commercial represented the property owner. So what is a mochi donut? From Mochi Ring Donuts’ website:. As its an ingredient that’s delicate in...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
BUCKSCO.Today

New Hope Restaurant Gains New Branding but Retains Excellence in Culinary Skill and Vistas

Although the name has shifted a bit and the menu has been revised, the views available at Playhouse Deck remain stunning.Image via The Deck at Instagram. The rebranded Playhouse Deck opens in New Hope tonight (May 12), but it retains its skilled chef and scenic setting along the Delaware River. The Lower Bucks Times plated the story of this revised dining experience adjacent to the Bucks County Playhouse.
NEW HOPE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Amazon Fresh supermarket to open in Delaware County amid ongoing expansion

An Amazon Fresh grocery store, the burgeoning supermarket concept from the e-commerce giant, is expected to open in the near future at a shopping center in Delaware County. Signage for the grocery store went up this week at the Broomall Commons Shopping Center, 2940 Springfield Rd., next to the Planet Fitness and PetSmart stores.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Update: Movie on Spring Mountain Confirmed for Fall Showing

LOWER FREDERICK PA – A “Movie on the Mountain” is back on the entertainment schedule of the Lower Frederick Parks and Recreation Committee. Although you’ll have to wait for it – the event won’t be held until September – promoters say it represents both an important addition to the committee’s 2022 plans, and a valuable collaboration between four neighboring municipalities.
FREDERICK, PA
aroundambler.com

Tresini set to open in Ambler on May 14th

Tresini (504 North Bethlehem Pike) in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd) has announced that it will open on Saturday, May 14th. The bar and cucina, which takes over from the long-running San Marco, is from Chef Brad Daniels. Reservations can be made online. Daniels did extensive work inside the building. Below is...
AMBLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy