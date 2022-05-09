Update on the effort to convert the interior of Plymouth Meeting Mall to office space

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 617 Ford Street, #4 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 and half bathroom cottage in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! Enter the unit from a private alleyway and into your spacious living room! The entire unit features gorgeous laminate flooring throughout. The half bathroom is just off of the living room as well as the laundry area and a dry bar with wine and wine glass storage. Through the living room is the brand new kitchen that offers custom white shaker cabinetry, a subway tiled backsplash, as well as stainless steel appliances. The upstairs offers two generously sized bedrooms, both with closet space. The full hallway bathroom offers a stall shower with custom tile surrounds. Just off of the upstairs is a private deck, a great spot for enjoying your morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine! There is also patio space on the first floor as well! Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476 and US 202.

BRIDGEPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO