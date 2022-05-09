ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Cristian Pache sitting for Oakland Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland Athletics did not list Cristian Pache in their lineup for Monday's game against the...

NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Guardians' Myles Straw sitting on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Straw will move to the bench on Wednesday with Oscar Mercado starting in center field. Mercado will bat ninth versus right-hander Vince Velasquez and Chicago. numberFire's models project Mercado for 9.9...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit, MI
Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Oakland, CA
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Falcons Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly set to add an experienced free agent to their defense. Atlanta is signing linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Kwiatkowski, who spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, visited Atlanta last week. A one-time Chicago...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Cristian Pache
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill on Cardinals bench versus Baltimore

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
#The Oakland Athletics#The Detroit Tigers
Q 105.7

New York Yankee “Captain” May Have Led Miami Marlins To Ruin

New York and Florida have always seemed to have a strong connection, especially amongst part-time residents of each state. When New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins franchise, many thought that connection was perfect for the struggling franchise waiting to take off with new ownership. Many, including myself, were wrong about that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios out of Dodgers' Friday lineup against Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is not starting in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rios will take a break after Justin Turner was chosen as Friday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Rios has accounted for a 19% barrel rate and a .227...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka held out of Yankees lineup versus Blue Jays

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Jose Trevino is starting at catcher over Higashioka and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelenic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting in right field. Moore will bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Report: Raiders, Falcons Agree To Wide Receiver Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders loaded up on wideouts this offseason, meaning at least one of them eventually had to go. On Friday, Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore revealed that the team is trading Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. He was packaged with a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 fifth-rounder from ATL.
ATLANTA, GA

