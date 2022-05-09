ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

One sent to hospital after seven-vehicle crash in State College

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1SFf_0fY9zPl600

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital following a seven-vehicle crash in State College on May 9.

The crash happened at 1:51 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Atherton Street near West Cherry Lane. Police say an 86-year-old woman drove between both northbound travel lanes and hit several vehicles, which in turn caused them to hit other vehicles.

LOCAL NEWS: Altoona man arrested after biting police

The 86-year-old was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries. No other major injuries were reported and the crash is under investigation, according to the Ferguson Township Police Department.

Ferguson Township Police were assisted by Patton Township Police, Centre Lifelink EMS, Alpha Fire Police, Alpha Fire Department, Tennis Towing and Stewarts Towing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

RV crashes into building in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — According to dispatch, emergency responders were dispatched to Adams County for a single-vehicle crash into a structure on Friday afternoon. The crash occurred on East King Street in Abbottstown shortly after 3 p.m. An RV crashed into Serenity Counseling Services, a brick commercial building. No...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Report Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 153

HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to DuBois-based State Police, a hit-and-run crash happened on State Route 153 involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning. According to police, the accident occurred around 7:56 a.m. on Monday, May 9, on State Route 153, at its intersection with Wise Road, in Huston Township, Clearfield County, when an unknown operator was traveling south in a reported white tractor-trailer with an attached white trailer. The vehicle struck a utility pole along the right southbound lane of Route 153.
DUBOIS, PA
WOLF

Update: victim identified in fatal crash involving motorcycle and garbage truck

OLD LYCOMING TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE: The Lycoming County Coroner was called to the emergency room at UPMC Susquehanna where 30-year-old Jabe A. Walters was pronounced dead despite efforts by EMS and hospital personnel to resuscitate him. According to the coroner, Walters died from multiple traumatic injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
City
Altoona, PA
State College, PA
Accidents
WTAJ

Altoona man found cuffed 5 counties away, arrested again

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who broke out of a cop car and ran off handcuffed only to be found in Dauphin County in 2021 was taken into custody again after police found him in a crawl space of an apartment. Christopher Catich, 25, had multiple warrants for his arrest, including a felony […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Found with drugs, Altoona woman kicked cop in face

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman and a man from Allegheny County are facing charges after police were called to the South Midway Service Plaza on the Pa. Turnpike. Christine “Cheryl” Seibel, 33, and Joshua Smithson, 30, were reportedly causing a disturbance with a Greyhound Bus on May 12 at around 7:45 p.m. […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Police#Traffic Accident#Ferguson Township#Centre Lifelink Ems#Alpha Fire Department#Tennis Towing#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Duo blames each other for Bedford County cabin burglary

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County men are facing charges after police say they admitted to a burglary, but each claims the other person was the ‘mastermind’ behind everything. State police arrested Jimmy Joe Daniel, 43, and Brady Justin Wayde, 27, Wednesday, May 11 after an anonymous tip led them to over $14,000 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$5k reward offered in 2001 Cambria County homicide

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reward is being offered in the 20+ year investigation of a Cambria County arson that led to the death of a man in the home. On May 12, 2001, at around 2 a.m., a fire was reported at 806 Hubert Street in Northern Cambria Borough in Cambria County. Gregory […]
WTAJ

Tyrone man arrested after allegedly giving 12-year-olds laced snacks

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is behind bars for allegedly giving minors drug-laced snacks that made them highly intoxicated. On April 1 police said two 12-year-old girls were taken to Penn Highlands Tyrone Hospital due to high levels of intoxication. Records from the hospital said that both had marijuana in their blood, […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

State Police announce Troop C summer Camp Cadet to return this July

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program will return this summer, after being canceled the past two summers due to COVID-19. The camp will be held at Clarion University, July 24-29. The camp is for boys and girls, 13-15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Tent In Central PA: Police

A man was found dead inside of a tent in central Pennsylvania around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, police say. Volunteers feeding people experiencing homelessness who were living in the area first reported the incident to Daily Voice. The unidentified man was found deceased in a tent during a...
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after motorcycle crash in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lycoming County. Officials say a motorcycle and a garbage truck collided just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lycoming Creek Road and Mahaffey Lane near Williamsport. The motorcyclist did not survive. Police in Lycoming County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man found overdosed in truck with loads of drugs, gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found overdosed on heroin by police is facing charges after he also had a large amount of drugs on him, police said. Randy Lytle, 31, of Johnstown had heroin, crystal meth and a gun in his possession when West Hills police found him unresponsive in his Ford […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Centre County home ravaged by late-night fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County home was ravaged by a fire late Wednesday night, despite the best efforts of firefighters. Crews were called to the home on Mountain Road in Harris Township just before midnight on Wednesday, April 11, when a fire on the porch was first reported. State College Police and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Armed man shot after attack inside Pa. police station

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man was shot by a police officer after attacking officers with a screwdriver in a police station in north Philadelphia, police said. Police said the man, who was wearing a mask, entered the lobby of the 39th police district building in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city at about 9:20 a.m. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy