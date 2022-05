BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The unrelenting violence in Baltimore has some leaders swearing and others calling for help, but it’s unclear if any changes will become reality. To date, at least 252 people have been shot in Baltimore and another 125 people killed. On the scene of a particularly brazen and violent shooting Thursday night, a pregnant woman was shot and killed along with another man in the car with her; the baby was delivered during an emergency procedure and remains in critical condition at the hospital.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO